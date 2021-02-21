Miguel Berchellt vs Oscar Valdes, How and where do you watch the fight live?

39 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico City /

While they represent one of the biggest battles of the year, Miguel Birchellt will face Oscar Valdes This Saturday February 20th in Super Feather Weight at 130 lbs, Which will be based at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA, where Scorpio arrives as a favorite because it has more experience than its competitor in turn.

Berchelt comes to this battle with a record 36 wins, including 32 by knockoutHis only defeat was in 2014 when he surrendered to Colombian Luis Eduardo Flores. In his last three fights he was benchmarked with Mexicans Mickey Roman and Francisco Vargas, while American Jason Sousa overtook him with KO.

Although he has less experience than Alacrán, Valdez does not know what ending the fist adherence is, since He succeeded in 26 fights, where is Superb stats of 21 KOThis is the reason for the high expectations of participating in Vegas.

How to watch Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdes?

  • HistorySaturday 20th February
  • Schedule: 9:00 pm. *
  • Headquarters: MGM Grand Las Vegas
  • Channel: Space, ESPN 2, and Azteca 7
  • The most important information in half the time

Complete bulletin board

  • Miguel Berchellt vs Oscar Valdez | WBC World Featherweight Superlime Title
  • Gabriel Flores Jr. vs Jason Feliz | Super Feather Weight
  • Dodge Falcao vs Artur Akafov | Medium weight
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs Luis Alberto Veron | Very lightweight
  • Zander Zias vs James Martin | Piezo Welter
  • Brian Lowe vs Freivian Gonzalez Robles | Super Feather Weight
  • Sonny Konto Vs Waldo Curtis Acosta | heavy weight
  • Javier Martinez-Billy Wagner | Medium weight
  • Omar Rosario vs. Uriel Villanueva | Very lightweight

More Stories

La Jornada- Incomprehensible because Medvedev was not able to compete as a crossover

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Cold waves postpone 2021 matches

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

“It’s a dream to be able to team up with Eliud Kipchoge”

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Channel Streaming Live Internet; League MX

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda wins an African Cup match after 41 years

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Puerto Rico confirms its participation in the Caribbean Baseball Cup | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

David Beckham has a business on his hands (every honey lover will love it)

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Last Kingdom: This is Uhtred actor’s new movie that fans have not seen

38 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Miguel Berchellt vs Oscar Valdes, How and where do you watch the fight live?

39 mins ago Sharon Hanson

A plane drops mechanical failure and lands in the United States

41 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Important for enhancing resilience, mental health and physical well-being of medical personnel

4 hours ago Mia Thompson