Miguel Berchellt vs Oscar Valdes, How and where do you watch the fight live?
Mexico City /
While they represent one of the biggest battles of the year, Miguel Birchellt will face Oscar Valdes This Saturday February 20th in Super Feather Weight at 130 lbs, Which will be based at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA, where Scorpio arrives as a favorite because it has more experience than its competitor in turn.
Berchelt comes to this battle with a record 36 wins, including 32 by knockoutHis only defeat was in 2014 when he surrendered to Colombian Luis Eduardo Flores. In his last three fights he was benchmarked with Mexicans Mickey Roman and Francisco Vargas, while American Jason Sousa overtook him with KO.
Although he has less experience than Alacrán, Valdez does not know what ending the fist adherence is, since He succeeded in 26 fights, where is Superb stats of 21 KOThis is the reason for the high expectations of participating in Vegas.
How to watch Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdes?
- HistorySaturday 20th February
- Schedule: 9:00 pm. *
- Headquarters: MGM Grand Las Vegas
- Channel: Space, ESPN 2, and Azteca 7
- The most important information in half the time
Complete bulletin board
- Miguel Berchellt vs Oscar Valdez | WBC World Featherweight Superlime Title
- Gabriel Flores Jr. vs Jason Feliz | Super Feather Weight
- Dodge Falcao vs Artur Akafov | Medium weight
- Elvis Rodriguez vs Luis Alberto Veron | Very lightweight
- Zander Zias vs James Martin | Piezo Welter
- Brian Lowe vs Freivian Gonzalez Robles | Super Feather Weight
- Sonny Konto Vs Waldo Curtis Acosta | heavy weight
- Javier Martinez-Billy Wagner | Medium weight
- Omar Rosario vs. Uriel Villanueva | Very lightweight