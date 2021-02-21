Miguel Berchellt vs Oscar Valdes, How and where do you watch the fight live?

Giovanni Guzman

Mexico City / 20.02.2021 17:31:35

While they represent one of the biggest battles of the year, Miguel Birchellt will face Oscar Valdes This Saturday February 20th in Super Feather Weight at 130 lbs, Which will be based at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA, where Scorpio arrives as a favorite because it has more experience than its competitor in turn.

Berchelt comes to this battle with a record 36 wins, including 32 by knockoutHis only defeat was in 2014 when he surrendered to Colombian Luis Eduardo Flores. In his last three fights he was benchmarked with Mexicans Mickey Roman and Francisco Vargas, while American Jason Sousa overtook him with KO.

Although he has less experience than Alacrán, Valdez does not know what ending the fist adherence is, since He succeeded in 26 fights, where is Superb stats of 21 KOThis is the reason for the high expectations of participating in Vegas.

How to watch Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdes?

History Saturday 20th February

Saturday 20th February Schedule : 9:00 pm. *

: 9:00 pm. * Headquarters : MGM Grand Las Vegas

: MGM Grand Las Vegas Channel : Space, ESPN 2, and Azteca 7

