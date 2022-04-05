La Jornada – Kansas crowned in the NCAA

32 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina TarHeels 72-69 at the last four of the NCAA, in a vibrant, twist-and-twisted duel that brought together two of the United States’ historic college basketball teams.

Superstar David McCormack led KS’s aggressive offensive response with 15 points and 10 rebounds after a first half in which he trailed 25-40 and offered little resistance on the ground. Christian Brown added 12 points and 12 rebounds as Jayhawk’s team reclaimed the title for the first time since 2008.

North Carolina State wasn’t able to capitalize on their early dominance, and despite Brady Manek scoring 13 points and 13 rebounds, they closed in with 31.9 percent of the shot from the field. Armando Bacot, who had 15 points and the same number of rebounds, had a frantic start to the final, but faded, like his team, at the last minute.

Galen Wilson finished the night with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists as Kansas, who came as the top seed in the tournament, claimed its fourth national title after a 14-year drought. The Tar Heels, on the other hand, couldn’t complete the season they had revelations after finishing being the 8th seed.

More Stories

The United States and Granada, the opponents of the Selecta in the League of Nations

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Continental boxing is dominated by Brazil and the United States. Ecuador keeps two silver medals | Other sports | Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Pyrenees 2030, a springboard to strengthen the base of snow sports?

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The real reasons for the retirement of Christian Bonilla

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

What is a player, the mascot of Qatar 2022 and what does it represent?

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

SRE alerted Mexicans to avoid fraud when getting package for Qatar 2022 World Cup

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Deepening investigations with the son of President Hunter Biden | Univision News Policy

29 mins ago Mia Thompson

It costs 2.3 million euros and has a cinema

30 mins ago Cynthia Porter

It is necessary to exercise after discharge from the hospital – El Sol de Hidalgo

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Kansas crowned in the NCAA

32 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | April 30 | Smart phones | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

33 mins ago Leo Adkins