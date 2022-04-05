The United States and Granada, the opponents of the Selecta in the League of Nations

El Salvador national football team Alex Roldan

At the hands of former Mexican footballer Uribe Peralta, CONCACAF selected this afternoon the groups of League A, B and C of the second edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, where Selecta was placed in Group D, along with the United States and Grenada.

While the other groups were as follows: Mexico, Jamaica and Suriname will meet in Group A, Costa Rica, Panama and Martinique will face each other in Group C, and Canada, Honduras and Curaçao will play in Group C.

The group stage will continue to be played in the form of three leagues, with matches at home and away, during FIFA’s history in June 2022 (double date) and March 2023. The group stage will be followed by the finals of the CONCACAF Nations League in June. 2023 It will consist of the semi-finals, the match for third place and the final.

league
Group A
Mexico
Jamaica
Suriname

group b
Costa Rica
Panama
Martinique

group c
Canada
Honduras
Curacao

group d
United State
savior
Grenade

Qualification for the Gold Cup 2023
Concacaf also confirmed that the CNL 2022/23 group stage will be the 2023 Gold Cup qualifiers. After the group stage, the first and second places will be for the groups of the First Division (eight teams) and the first of the Second Division (four teams). Ensure their participation in the seventeenth edition of the Gold Cup.

In addition, another 12 teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the tournament through the Gold Cup boot, and the preliminary round will include the third places from League A (four teams), and the second places from League B (four teams). and League C winners (four teams). Additional details about the 2023 Gold Cup preliminary competitions will be announced at a later time.

link b
Group A
Cuba
Guadeloupe
old and bearded
Barbados

group b
Haiti
Bermuda
Guyanese
Montserrat

group c
Trinidad and Tobago
Nicaragua
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Bahamas

group d
Guatemala
French Guiana
Dominican Republic
Belize

