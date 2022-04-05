The United States and Granada, the opponents of the Selecta in the League of Nations

At the hands of former Mexican footballer Uribe Peralta, CONCACAF selected this afternoon the groups of League A, B and C of the second edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, where Selecta was placed in Group D, along with the United States and Grenada.

While the other groups were as follows: Mexico, Jamaica and Suriname will meet in Group A, Costa Rica, Panama and Martinique will face each other in Group C, and Canada, Honduras and Curaçao will play in Group C.

The group stage will continue to be played in the form of three leagues, with matches at home and away, during FIFA’s history in June 2022 (double date) and March 2023. The group stage will be followed by the finals of the CONCACAF Nations League in June. 2023 It will consist of the semi-finals, the match for third place and the final.

league

Group A

Mexico

Jamaica

Suriname

group b

Costa Rica

Panama

Martinique

group c

Canada

Honduras

Curacao

group d

United State

savior

Grenade

Qualification for the Gold Cup 2023

Concacaf also confirmed that the CNL 2022/23 group stage will be the 2023 Gold Cup qualifiers. After the group stage, the first and second places will be for the groups of the First Division (eight teams) and the first of the Second Division (four teams). Ensure their participation in the seventeenth edition of the Gold Cup.

In addition, another 12 teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the tournament through the Gold Cup boot, and the preliminary round will include the third places from League A (four teams), and the second places from League B (four teams). and League C winners (four teams). Additional details about the 2023 Gold Cup preliminary competitions will be announced at a later time.

link b

Group A

Cuba

Guadeloupe

old and bearded

Barbados

group b

Haiti

Bermuda

Guyanese

Montserrat

group c

Trinidad and Tobago

Nicaragua

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Bahamas

group d

Guatemala

French Guiana

Dominican Republic

Belize