NFL 2022: The NFL wants Tochito to be an Olympic sport in Los Angeles 2028

Theto NFL want them Los Angeles 2028 Olympics They are the football gateway to the Olympic program and they want Tochito Be the spearhead.

Damani why, COO at NFL International, discussing league plans in an interview with CNBCHe stated that the Olympics would be vital to the sport’s expansion plans.

We have to improve the game. If Flag Football becomes an Olympic sport, more countries will invest in it.” Announce.

American football was Show sports at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1932 He applied to participate in the program in Atlanta 1996, but did not pass the nominees to be considered. The non-contact version, Tochito or Flag football is preferred. Because the wear will be less and can be played in just under three weeks of the Olympics.

At each Olympic event, the host country proposes different disciplines for exhibitions. On Tokyo 2020it was show sports Baseball, softball, karate, climbing, surfing and skateboarding. about Paris 2024, The last three are preserved and break dance.

American football, the most popular sport in the United States…but with little followers in the rest of the world

NFL is the most popular sport in the United States. With an estimated 180 million fans, this number outnumbers fans in the rest of the world by 150 million. That’s why the league began expanding, and announced in late 2021 that multiple teams would open marketing offices, known as leagues. International Home Marketing Districtsin countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Spain, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The league also has Games played outside the United States since 2005, starting from Mexico Cityeven though London It is the home that has become his ‘second home’, with matches every season since 2007, except for 2020 due to the pandemic. Canada It also hosted league matches.

in 2022, The NFL plays five games outside the United States, the most in history. be one in Mexico With the Cardinals at home, for the first time Germany With the host pirate, three in London With the Packers, Saints and Jaguars giving up a home match to go to the UK.

In 1991, the NFL helped launch American Football Associationwho changed her name to NFL Europe in 1995, but discontinued in 2005.