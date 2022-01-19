La Selecta is leaving today for the United States

The group will have a final roster of 24 players, striker Nelson Bonilla no longer a part of

La Selecta already has a suitcase ready to go to the US, on a flight that will leave at 2:00 p.m. for Indianapolis, US, where the team led by Hugo Perez planned to focus work for six days before departing for Ohio.

At this last venue, on January 27, they will face the United States in the eight-sided final towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, at Lower.com Stadium.

Hugo Perez’s list will consist of 24 players, of whom Nelson Bonilla fell, after he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, as he himself reported on social media, and Joshua Perez did not leave either.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Larrain, who plays in Guatemalan football with Communications, could join up on Sunday, playing Saturday’s game. There is a demand for the club to see if he can travel tomorrow, however, it will be the team that decides because it is not yet the date of FIFA, they have no obligation to loan him before.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​the national team is to be able to play at least one friendly match on American soil, but due to the increase in virus cases in this country and that, the meeting will be in doubt. .

