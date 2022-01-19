The Colombian who translates sports for the blind in the United States

During the friendly match between Colombia and Honduras in Fort Lauderdale, Colombian Cesar Daza assisted a Honduran assistant to follow the match and the three goals.

While the match was between Colombia Choice and his husband Honduras On Sunday 16 January in DRV PNK . Stadium From Fort Lauderdale, Florida, some onlookers stunned the actions Cesar Daza, a fan in the shirt of the Colombian football team that was Interpretation of a football match for a blind fan in Honduras.

When Honduran footballer Kervin Arriaga scored the penalty kick 1-1 in the match in the 53rd minute, Cesar and the fan couldn’t contain their happiness and emotion to scream and feel the positive energy on a sporting level in the stands closest to the field of play as he runs Inter Miami at home in the MLS..

Very close to the technical benches occupied by Reinaldo Rueda and his counterpart Hernan Dario bolillo Gomez, He accompanied Daza minute by minute into the match with his hands with the usual soccer board, which teaches others to imagine actions on the field and share knowledge in turn so that other translators can guide blind people who are football fans.

Through a video on Instagram that Cesar posted on June 13, 2021 while playing for the Colombia team, he became famous for his work. This is how he lived the special moment in social networks:

I respect the life of my friend Jose, with him began a dream that has become the same for many people and that today more than 1,000 people have already enjoyed this technology, including blind, deaf and family members. Of course with the help of yeye_villamil and many people in Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, Spain 🇪🇸 and now the US 🇺🇸. #include #futbolenpaz #tolerancia All glory goes to God!!!

With the support he has since received, he decided to found Eyessports, a sports translation company for the blind, whose main goal is to integrate blind people and help blind people achieve their dreams.

In his native Bogota, Daza began this experience in the matches played inside the Estadio Nemesio Camacho el Campín after a classic match between Millonarios and Independiente Santa Fe.. Before the microphones of Blu Radio Blog Deportivo, the Colombian recounted how the initiative began, which Not only applicable to soccer, but also to baseball, soccer, basketball and other team and individual sports:

It is a technology designed for blind and deafblind people. I am very excited, with high expectations of what will happen with all blind people who want to enjoy football, but through their hands. Here in the US we call ourselves EyesSports. Interpretation methodology is with some panels that are designed in each sport, with specific materials. The person puts their hands on mine and what I see in real time I convey on the tables with specific signs on each move

Daza says he received support from former Independiente Santa Fe president, Cesar Pastrana, to be able to enter the Fort Lauderdale stadium where he helped Honduras feel the emotions of his country’s professional soccer team.

