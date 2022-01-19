USA vs Colombia Davis Cup: Venue selected – Tennis – Sports

This Tuesday next headquarters where the 4th and 5th of March United State you will receive Colombia for the qualifying round from Davis Cup 2022.

The top US tennis authority has revealed that Reno, Nevada, will be the city that will host this showdown, exactly at the center of the Reno events.

headquarters

The hosts would use a fast indoor court in this scenario, roughly the same conditions in which these two countries last met in the Davis Cup Finals, where Colombia won 2-1.

The Reno Events Center has hosted sporting events such as the US Olympic boxing trials and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in its history, so it already has experience with these types of events.

The winner of the confrontation will advance to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, the year-end tournament in four different cities, for the round-robin stage, and then in a fifth neutral city for the knockout series. While the loser will have to play the first world group in September.

Formula

This confrontation will be played in the form of five matches: the first day will witness two singles matches, while the second day will start with the doubles match and end with two singles matches.

Direct confrontation between Colombia and the United States tied 2-2: The North Americans won 5-0 in 1979, in the Americas Final, which was held in Cleveland. They also won the 2010 World Group Qualifiers, which were held at La Santamaría bullring in Bogota.

While Colombia got two wins in 1974, in the final of the Americas held at Club Los Lagartos in Bogota. The next success came in 2021 at the Davis Cup Final in Turin, Italy.

In the coming weeks, the captain of the Colombian national team, Alejandro Falla, will announce the list with which he will face this new challenge.

Sports with the Columbia Tennis Federation Press

