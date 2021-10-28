Laila Fernandez wants to reach the top ten in 2022 | Sports
Quito (AFP) – Leila Fernandez said Thursday she has ambitions to break into the 10 women’s world next year, win a major tournament and play doubles with her sister Bianca.
The 19-year-old Canadian became a sensation and a crowd favorite when she surprisingly reached the US Open final, falling to Britain’s Emma Raducano, in early September.
The daughter of an Ecuadorean father, Fernandez’s breakup in New York has also attracted attention in the South American country.
Speaking to Ecuadorean television network Teleamazonas, Fernandez reviewed the 2021 season.
“I am very happy that at the US Open I was able to get good results and reach the top 30 in the world, closer to my goal,” said the current 26th seed in the WTA rankings.
He added: “By 2022, my father (Jorge) and I are talking about my desire to get into the top 10. I hope on this path I can reach more Grand Slam finals, win the WTA 1000 title and get other good results.”
Fernandez visits the coastal city of Guayaquil to support his younger sister Bianca, who is competing in the ITF youth tournament.
Regarding the reception in Ecuador, he stressed, “It is unbelievable, I don’t know how to express the feelings I feel now from the affection of the Ecuadorean people, I am very happy to be here and it gives me more motivation. To work harder and play well on the tennis court with the best way and represent Ecuador in the best way.”
“I am very happy to be able to represent Canada, Ecuador and the Philippines in the biggest stadiums in the world,” she added, referring to her country of birth and the country of her father and mother (Canadian of Filipino descent Irene Xavia). ).
