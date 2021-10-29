Evan Boulos will be the new coach of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy in the United States | Football – Peruvian

“I have a life ahead of me and I don’t want to spend it in a wheelchair.”It was one of the phrases he used Evan Boulos In April of this year to announce his permanent retirement as a professional football player. Despite this strict decision, the former national team also announced that he would not stray from football.

On that occasion, he informed the audience that he was taking the course to be a Technical Director, a position in which he would be launched beyond our borders.

The former footballer who trained at Sporting Crystal published a post on social networks, in which he confirmed that he will be the new coach of the prestigious Paris Saint-Germain academy based in the United States.

“New career starts now! (New career starts now!)”On his Instagram account, Bulos wrote a message accompanied by a photo of him wearing the Parisian club uniform.

Evan Boulos He made his professional football debut in the 2011 season with the Sporting Crystal shirt. In Peru he wore the Universitario de Deportes, Deportivo Municipal, Sport Boys and Carlos Stein colors.

He also spent a long time abroad, playing for Standard Leja, Sint Troidense and O’Higgins of Chile, Boavista of Portugal and Hajduk Split of Croatia.

