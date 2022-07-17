‘League MX is worth it’: Capture Tata Martino in Argentina chatting with Lionel Scaloni

Martino and Scaloni at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario (Image: Twitter)

Four months after starting World Cup Qatar 2022 And three days after starting MX . LeagueTechnical Director of mexican national teamAnd the Gerardo My Father Martinolocated in your country, Argentina.

Father came The Giant Marcelo BielsaIn Rosario to watch the duel between Newell’s vs. Racing. But the most curious thing is that He was caught in a conversation with Lionel ScaloniNational team coach Argentinawho will be Tricolor’s World Cup competitor.

They both keep the common past, because My Father It is considered a legend of “leprosy”while Scaloni made his debut with this team in 1995 and only two years later signed with Deportivo de La Coruña.

It was Robbie Martinez, who serves as a member of the Racing Board of Directors, who shared the image through his photo social networksCausing Mexican press and fans outrageddue to the “indifference” towards Liga MX and, above all, the poor results it had in recent years with Team Aztec.

(Image: Twitter)

“No wonder Tata Martino doesn’t call the Atlas players… He’d rather be in Argentina than see players at the start of the MX League”, “Can you send him the video of the ‘Huisu’ Reyes match, please?” , “Gerardo Martino ignores his job. Watching matches in Argentina while Liga Mx is being played. What does it look like to have a shy guy with no power at the helm of Femexfut”, “Now I understand why the same people always go to TRI and always play dead Rayados teams”, “Bad results should come as no surprise if the MX League is worth it”reads between reactions on Twitter

And it is this that Martino was distinguished during his career with Tri de Live most of the time in ArgentinaWhile his assistants spend their time watching Liga MX matches and analyzing the players who have been called up.

As if that were not enough, in recent days it has appeared in the Argentine press that My Father I had already decided to leave the bench in Mexico At the end of the World Cup and then the lead Boca JuniorsThe most important club in Argentina.

The Mexican national team has its next commitment to August 31 against Paraguay, while they will meet on September 4 Peruin the United States.

Argentine Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Estonia at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona on June 5, 2022 (Photo by ANDER Gillenea / AFP)

The Mexican national team will face Brazil in its second match in the World Cup, The November 26 at Lusail Stadium. The Argentine national team starts out as the best player, as they are the current champions of the Copa America and have more than 30 consecutive matches.

On the other hand, Mexico He was questioned the moment he lives, because they gave up in key moments against the United States and qualified in second place in the World Cup qualifiers, Outperformed Canada by goal difference.

