Lewandowski will not play the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals – international football – sport

Star striker from Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, Will miss the quarter-final duels of Champions League Against him Paris Saint-Germain The German club announced, on Tuesday, the injury he suffered with the Polish national team.

The club said Lewandowski suffers from a “ligament sprain in the right knee” and will be out for “about four weeks”. So he will not be in the important battle against Paris Saint-Germain, whose first leg will be played on April 7 Munich And hand over Paris On the thirteenth day of the same month.

This loss is a severe blow to Bayern, who lost their main star in this draw, which measures the two teams that played in the last final. Champions, Then the Bavarians won 1 to 0 inches Lisbon.

Lewandowski has already scored 35 goals so far Bundesliga He is only five away from breaking the record for a slew of goals in the same German league season he holds Gerge Muller With the forty he achieved in 1971-1972.

The Polish gunner was injured in the 63rd minute of the World Cup qualifying match, in which his country won 3-0 on Sunday over Al-Daif. Andorra, With a weakness from Lewandowski himself.

After that injury, it was decided that he would return to his club to treat the physical problem and it was announced that he would be absent from Poland’s important match against England on Wednesday. The Polish Football Association (PZPN) occurs at the time of care of at least five to ten days.

Last Wednesday, on the first day of his group qualifiers, the striker played for Poland in Hungary and scored his third goal for his country in a 3-3 draw.

France Press agency