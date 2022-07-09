Lionel Messi said what he loves most about the new Argentina shirt

Tell the captain what he likes the most about the jacket he’s going to wear in Qatar

The new Argentina jersey was presented on Friday. salads from AFAlike the boss Claudio Tapiaand members of the coaching staff of the national team, such as Robert Ayalapreparing to World Cup Qatar 2022. in this context, Leo Messi He sent a video from Paris to show his enthusiasm regarding the biceleste’s clothing.

“I really liked it, I liked the details of the backHe commented in a short clip that was broadcast to all attendees. It is inspired by the back of the national flag and has the May sun near the neck. He concluded his speech by saying, “As usual, we will wear it with great pride and with our feelings and the feelings of the entire country.” flea.

Another person who sent their video is Lionel ScaloniNational team coach. “I especially love the design. Let’s hope it brings joy and above all we can enjoy it with this team.” He referred to the coach who won the America’s Cup 2021.

New shirt details

The shirt will be released on Saturday by the women’s team against Brazil, in For the first time in Copa America, which starts today in Colombia. Then all football teams will use this new jacket and in principle the team responsible for it scaloni He will use it for the first time in the September window, when he must face Brazil in the match that was suspended in 2021 for the qualifiers, although the AFC will go to TAS to avoid that match in the lead up to the World Cup. Another potential liability would be against the CONCACAF team in the United States.

The base is traditional and the shield remains the same. Inspiring national identity, she conveys the unique feelings that football generates in the country. anyway There is a drastic change in the back and center as the middle stick is absent and has been replaced by a vertical flag which recalls the way fans hung their country’s national symbol on their balconies during every World Cup.; On the other hand, the May sun – one of its other national emblems – appears on the back of the neck.

“This jersey, which is made in the country, reflects the essence of what it means to be Argentine. Throughout the history of football, the German national team has become synonymous with the highest levels of play and skill. With the upcoming start of the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to return to this,” said General Pablo Lamo, General Pablo Lamo. A winning design for both players and fans to wear and celebrate, while representing the feeling of a country in the world’s largest sports scene Adidas Argentina

21 years ago Adidas He dressed for the national team again and returned in the last two matches (against Peru at home and Uruguay as a visitor) of the Korea-Japan 2002 qualifiers, in November 2001, when the team was led by Marcelo Bielsa It is already rated. Prior to that, the brand accompanied the national team in the periods 1974-1979 and 1990-1998. will be the Company’s eleventh World Cup with the national team. Currently you are also wearing the national teams of Germany, Spain and Belgium and Italy will join from 2023.

This is the new Argentina jersey

(credit: adidas press)

(credit: adidas press)

(credit: adidas press)

Read on:

This is the new Argentina shirt for the World Cup: national symbols and their secret to avoid the heat of Qatar

Julian Alvarez’s secret gesture with River Plate pension before joining Manchester City

After agreeing with Pogba and Di Maria, Juventus pressured the accelerator to sign another player from the Argentine national team.