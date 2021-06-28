List of sports – Infobae

Friday 25 June 2021

The editor on duty is Jesús Sierra as of 2100 GMT. Miguel Gallardo has taken charge since that time, both in Mexico City.

football

America’s Cup – Colombia

Without proof – striker Rafael Santos Puri said Colombia are turning the page after the controversial ruling in their defeat to Brazil and are focusing on the next stage of the Copa America with the goal of winning the title. The coffee growers, champions for the only time in 2001, were seeded to the quarter-finals and are waiting for their opponent. 473 words. AP photos. sender.

EURO Italy and Austria

LONDON – Italy’s undefeated streak won’t last forever, and Austria coach Franco Voda plans to be the one to end it. The Italians became one of the favorites in the European Championship after winning their first three matches in the group stage, scoring seven goals and not conceding one. Written by Daniela Matar. 374 words. AP photos. sender.

America Trophy – Jigsaw

Buenos Aires – Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela will decide the last two tickets available for the Copa America quarter-finals next Saturday. Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Colombia will play the next round, which begins on July 2. Meanwhile, Bolivia was wiped out. Written by Deborah Ray. 362 words. AP photos. sender.

Euro Wallis – Denmark

AMSTERDAM – After three emotional matches at the European Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark will play in a city that Christian Eriksen calls home. The Danes will meet Wales in the last 16 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday, a stadium that Ajax fans fondly remembered Eriksen as a fine midfielder from 2010 to 2013 before his move to Tottenham. by Mike Corder. 375 words. AP photos. sender.

France Planet

PARIS – France has called up World Cup winner Florian Thothven and veteran striker Andre-Pierre Gignac to its squad for the Tokyo Olympics. The sixteen men’s teams at the Tokyo Games may have three over-age players on their rosters. Thöven is 28 and Gignac is 35.274 words. sender.

Bundesliga

Frankfurt, Germany – Bayern Munich will be tasked with starting the new Bundesliga season by visiting Borussia Mönchengladbach, according to the 2021-22 season fixture schedule released on Friday. 195 words. AP photos. sender.

Hungary UEFA Euro

No proof – UEFA appoints investigator to examine new allegations of “possible discriminatory incidents” at a Hungarian European Championship match. 179 words. AP photos. sender.

—Mexico-Macias: Striker Jose Juan Macías has a left leg injury that leaves him out of the Mexican soccer team’s upcoming friendlies. sender.

Tennis

Wimbledon-Sweep Tech

No Proof – Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have been placed on opposite sides of Wimbledon. This means that they could only have met in the final match. The showdown between the Serbian and the Swiss will be a replay of the epic 2019 duel that Djokovic won. The 34-year-old Serbian begins his bid for a major 20th title at the All England Club on Monday, matching the men’s record shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. By Howard Fendrich. 424 words. AP photos.

Wimbledon-Hull withdrawal

Wimbledon, England – Last year Simona Halep did not have a chance to defend the Wimbledon title she won in 2019 due to the tournament being canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the injury will prevent him from participating in the competition that kicks off next week at the All England Club. 349 words. AP photos. sender.

Olympiad

Games without spectators

TOKYO – “Games without spectators” remain an option for the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to officially open for four weeks, the chair of the organizing committee said. The number of infections in the Ugandan delegation, which is under quarantine, has risen to two. Written by Stephen Wade. 731 words. AP photos. sender.

the engine

F1-GP Styria

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen was the fastest in both practice sessions for the Styria Grand Prix on Friday, the day defending champion Lewis Hamilton finished nearly four tenths of a second behind him, in fourth place. 526 words. AP photos. sender.

F1-GP Turkey

LONDON – The Turkish Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar this year, the second time the Turkish Grand Prix has been held after the race in Singapore was cancelled. 204 words. AP photos. sender.

Basketball

MAVERICKS-KIDD

DALLAS – Jason Kidd is back in Dallas, this time as a replacement for the coach with whom he won the NBA title as the Mavericks home guard 10 years ago. A person familiar with the deal reveals that the Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, eight days after Rick Carlisle abruptly resigned following the departure of general manager Donnie Nelson. By Schuyler Dixon. 511 words. AP photos. sender.

NBA game (Eastern time)

Atlanta and Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

baseball

CORONAVIRUS-MLB

NEW YORK — The 23rd major league baseball team has reached an 85% vaccination limit against the coronavirus for players and other field workers, allowing it to relax protocols. However, there have been very few additional vaccinations in the past week. 224 words. AP photos. sender.

Major League Baseball Games (Eastern Time)

Colorado in Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia-New York Mets, 2 games, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto in Buffalo, NY, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta in Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Houston in Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

LA Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

New York Yankees in Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington and Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City, Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland, MN, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh and St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland in San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona and San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

__

If you have any questions about messages sent or requests to cover any news, you can call (212) 621-1645 or write to [email protected] For questions about photos, please call (5255) 3300-7640 or email [email protected]