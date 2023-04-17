Love Is Blind 4 Live reunion: What were the problems with the special and what did Netflix do? Reality | uses

“Love Is Blind 4: The Live Reunion” One of the most anticipated online events was on Sunday, April 16, but the streaming platform Netflix He had some trouble delivering what was promised to his millions of fans internationally. His second live broadcast, as it did with The Chris Rock Show, didn’t go as well as expected and what happened was an avalanche of complaints, memes, and other reactions to the reality of his own dating.

contestants in TV program They would meet to provide more details of their loves and disappointments, as part of the conclusion of their lives Season 4but what could have been a great event turned into a bad time over the weekend, which is another Netflix Ended up confessing

The series premiered its new episodes March 24, 2023reaching 48, with great popular acceptance. Tiffany and Britt have become the favorite couple of the season And more details about their relationship will be given at the ‘live’ event, which ended up being a bigger problem for users.

Another point Followers of “Love is Blind 4” They wanted to know if there was a love triangle between them Zack, Irina and Bliss. The first two got engaged, but the man decided to take a new emotional turn with the latter. Find out here what happened at one of the most commented on falls on the Netflix streaming platform.

Participants on ‘Love Is Blind 4: The Live Reunion’ (Image: Netflix)

WHAT HAPPENED TO “LOVE IS BLIND 4: THE REUNION LIVE REUNION” ON NETFLIX?

“Love Is Blind 4: The Live Reunion” It did not meet what its title said: the majority of users Netflix They complained that there was a problem connecting to the event. Meeting the heroes of the reality show, which was held on Sunday, April 16th Los Angeles United Statesfinally resulted in a point of complaints, failures, and apologies from the broadcast platform.

The special has been delayed by 15 minutes. Then about an hour to appear on the interface. Later, countless viewers on social networks expressed that they could not see the meeting on their accounts. Netflix has apologized through several messages on its official profile for Twitter.

To everyone who stayed up late, got up early, gave up on a Sunday afternoon… We are so sorry that “Love Is Blind Live Reunion” didn’t go as planned. ASAP. Thank you again and I’m sorry”wrote the running company.

Despite admitting their mistake in the live broadcast, there was a group of users who claimed that they were able to follow the meeting without problems. In this sense, a meeting fails Team “Love Is Blind 4” It went viral because of problems Netflix So that it can be seen by all subscribers at the agreed time.

Reality show contestants appear on the streaming platform’s special (Image: Netflix)

When will “LOVE IS BLIND 4: THE LIVE REUNION” be available on NETFLIX?

Featured “Love Is Blind 4: The Live Reunion”recorded now, will be available on Netflix from Monday 17th April(Pacific Time) in the United States, according to official information from the streaming platform.

Because there were issues with the question-and-answer dynamic, users complained instead of asking questions On Sunday April 16th due to problems getting into the live meetingwhich could not be repaired at that time, despite the efforts of the responsible team.

“We won’t ask anyone a question until we go live in your living rooms, on your phone, on your tablet, or whatever you’re watching. Don’t change the channel! Don’t stream anything else! Go to the bathroom, we’re coming for you”He said Vanessa Lachey Sunday on Instagram, a post that can no longer be seen on the social network.