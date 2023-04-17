The Super Mario Bros. movie is expected to arrive. to a billion dollars at the box office

Super Mario Bros movie On track to exceed $1 billion grossAccording to analysts. It was already the highest-grossing animated movie in history in its first weekend and is the most successful video game adaptation to date, with good data suggesting a seamless doubling of what it grossed. Cans 2016 ($439 million).

according to Delivery time, the film based on the Nintendo character has collected $678 million – 330 million outside the US – worldwide since its premiere in Spain on April 5. This is more than the estimates given – $659 million – after a 28% drop in its second weekend, a drop considered very good and due to the good reaction of the fans. This trend indicates that He reached the “coveted billion-dollar mark” before jumping into flow or home format.

diverse In the same vein and they believe it will be the first premiere of 2023 to reach 1 billion globally, which it coincides with. Hollywood Reporter. It can easily exceed the number for it The Illumination movie has yet to be released in Japan – It Happens April 28 – Success is expected to be at least as good as in other countries: Seven of the ten highest-grossing films in Japan are animated, as of frozen – 190 million dollars in the state.

We saw in the movie

“Super Mario Bros movie A great animated movie for the whole family, fun, stunning and at an almost frantic, yet well-calculated pace, ”we conclude in Our criticism. “It is a work that reintroduces us to characters we have known for decades, recognizable, but with a personality that makes them inseparable from their actors. It’s a tape that made us smile at the cinema for 93 minutes. It is also a production full of affection for Super Mario and what it means, that will make us remember the moments we spent with the plumber, alone or in the company of friends or family, two weeks ago or 10 years ago. It’s a movie that reminds us that this timeless character has delighted us all our lives, and that he will do so for a long time to come.”

Although the niche criticisms weren’t very positive, user votes on platforms such as Rotten Tomatoes suggest this The public receives it with great enthusiasm.