Luis Diaz: Goal with Porto against Boavista in the Portuguese League – international football – sport

New victories to Porto s Benfica. As on the first day, the greats in the Portuguese league finished with their victories on Saturday in the second date, with each of them collecting six full points and leading the standings.

To get a better goal differencePorto is now the leader (+7 vs +6). Benfica were the first at the end of the first day, but now they are giving up the honor to their great rival.

Porto emerged victorious from the Boavista derby, who beat them 5-0. Mexican Jes Coruna (47th minute) advanced at the start of the second half, then teammates Sergio Oliveira (59), Moussa Marega (67 and 72), and finally the Colombian was sentenced. Louis Diaz (90 + 2) entered the second half. This was the annotation:

In Porto, Matthews Uribe He started and Diaz replaced him precisely in the 57th minute. In Boavista they were substitutes Sebastian Perez s Christian Castro.

Shortly before, Benfica also scored the three points, in his condition in his debut at Stade de Luz this season, by losing 2–0 to Moreirense. Robin Dias (20) and Harris Severovich (80) signed the two “Eagles” goals.

Besides Porto and Benfica, the other team to score six points in the first two games so far is Santa Clara, who beat Sporting de Braga 1-0 on Friday.

