The United States is the main sponsor

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

With Parma and La Spezia, Recently, US ownership of more than a quarter of clubs in the Italian Football League now have owners on the other side of the Atlantic. Among the challenges he now faces is the growth of rights Television and modernization of the stadiums are generally ruined.

As will happen on Saturday in the Spezia-Parma duel, and on Sunday with Roma-Milan, the Italian League gets used to Gradually into the new “Derby” between their teams with the “USA Seal”.

While the English Premier League has long been open to foreign capital (Only four clubs are still in the hands of the British), and this phenomenon is more recent in Italy.

It is gaining, yes, great capacity, Especially now that the economic context of the coronavirus pandemicIt makes clubs more alert to potential investors, according to the experts asked by AFP.

In Rome, the American Dream began in 2011 with James Pallotta and continued last year with a sale to Another American businessman, Dan Friedkin.

They also have knowledge USA owned by AC Milan (Elliott Fund since 2018)Fiorentina (in the hands of Italian-American businessman Rocco Comiso since 2019), and as of this season, Parma (the Krause Group has been the largest shareholder since September) and La Spezia (acquired by the Platek family in February).

Bologna has also, since 2014, belonged to Canadian Joy Sabuto.

