Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Venezuela loses to Colombia – International Football Association – Sports

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Vinotinto Association announced the absence of a soccer player due to an injury.

Choose Venezuela

Choose Venezuela

about:
Sports

October 9, 2020, 4:48 pm

The Venezuelan national team confirmed the injury of a football player, Friday, a few hours after the match against Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

Defender Mikel Villanueva was injured during L’avinotento’s last training and is therefore on probation and lost the match against Colombia.

(You may be interested: The wait is over: The tie is back, the national team is back!)

“According to the doctor accompanying the team, Antonio Guerrera, Villanueva sustained a fibrous tear in the biceps femor tendon at the insertion of the left knee, exactly on top of the splinter, with a small hematoma,” the statement read. From FVF.

“He will be treated with physical therapy and daily evaluation to monitor his development,” Guerreira added, stressing that “the inflamed and painful part will be treated, while maintaining muscle strengthening.”

Sports

Download the weather app

Instant news from Colombia and the world: personalization, exploration, and learning.

know more

Keep going down
To find more content

I have got Content limit Of the month

Enjoy content Digital time no limits. subscribe now!

* 900 COP / month for the first 2 months

We know you love to always be informed.

Create an account and enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters With the current best news.
  • Suspension The news that interests you.
  • keep Your favorite items.

Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.

More Stories

The United States is the main sponsor

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Luis Diaz: Goal with Porto against Boavista in the Portuguese League – international football – sport

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Basketball: Scarilo debuted as the first NBA Coach | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Team Medellín emphasized Vuelta a Asturias, April 30 to May 2 – cycling – the sport

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Marcelo Perez was again a figure in basketball in the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

These are all the Laureus finalists: Nadal, Ansu Fati, Mir …

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Clear calculations: What households bought in an economic recovery – sectors – the economy

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

Justice orders the lifting of the siege on the home of the opposition, Bobby Wayne | Scientist

40 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Venezuela loses to Colombia – International Football Association – Sports

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson

A big woman chases and shoots a thief in Australia

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Snow Moon 2021: When to see it and what is its meaning | International | News

5 hours ago Leo Adkins