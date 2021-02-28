Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Venezuela loses to Colombia – International Football Association – Sports
The Vinotinto Association announced the absence of a soccer player due to an injury.
October 9, 2020, 4:48 pm
The Venezuelan national team confirmed the injury of a football player, Friday, a few hours after the match against Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.
Defender Mikel Villanueva was injured during L’avinotento’s last training and is therefore on probation and lost the match against Colombia.
“According to the doctor accompanying the team, Antonio Guerrera, Villanueva sustained a fibrous tear in the biceps femor tendon at the insertion of the left knee, exactly on top of the splinter, with a small hematoma,” the statement read. From FVF.
“He will be treated with physical therapy and daily evaluation to monitor his development,” Guerreira added, stressing that “the inflamed and painful part will be treated, while maintaining muscle strengthening.”
