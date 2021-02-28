La Jornada – I will never shut up; I preach equality, anti-racism and social justice: LeBron

Angels. Basketball player LeBron James responded to soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s criticism of his political activism and promised that he would never shut up and just play.

The Los Angeles Lakers star also noted that Ibrahimovi did not feel the same about racial injustice when he addressed racism in his home country of Sweden three years ago.

AC Milan striker, former Los Angeles Galaxy player James and other athletes criticized social activists in an interview with Discovery Plus on Thursday.

Ibrahimovi called it a “mistake” for James and other athletes to get involved in political issues and said they should “do what they do better, because it doesn’t look good.”

James responded forcefully Friday night at the press conference after the 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers,

“I will never be silent about the wrong things. I preach about my people, about equality, social justice, combating racism, the systematic suppression of the vote and other situations in our society.

“I still understand what is happening. I have a group of more than 300 young people in my school going through the same thing, they need a voice and I am that voice. There is no way to focus only on sports, and I understand how strong this platform and my voice are,” the call went. king Mosques.

The four-time NBA champion funds the I Promise School in his home town of Akron, Ohio. In addition to supporting various initiatives related to racial justice, the right to vote, and other progressive issues.

James also remembers Ibrahimovi, who was born in Sweden to a Bosnian father and Croatian mother, in 2018.

LeBron said: “He was the player who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same thing, because his last name (not traditionally Swedish), he thought there was some form of racism when he came out on the field.”

Five days ago, the European Football Association (UEFA) ordered an investigation into the insults received by Ibrahimovic when Milan played against Red Star Belgrade in the 32nd round of the European League in Serbia.

Jeremy Lynn, the NBA champion, called for unity and solidarity to combat racism, after he received court insults.

The current player of the NBA’s G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors has posted on Facebook and Instagram the troubles he has struggled with and dealing with his Asian ancestry in the US.

Lynn, 32, wrote: “Being a veteran of the NBA for nine years does not protect me from being called a ‘Coronavirus’ in court.”

Open an investigation

The G-League has opened an investigation into the insult, according to the outlet Sportsman, Although Lin said he would not identify its author.

He wrote yesterday on Twitter: “I know this will disappoint some of you, but I will not mention or shame anyone.”

“What’s the point of destroying someone in this situation?” The player said, “It doesn’t make my community safer or solve any of the long-standing problems of racism.”

“Listen to the voices that teach us how to be against these actions. I think this generation may be different, but we will need solidarity and compassion to get there.”

Lin, who was the first NBA player of Chinese or Taiwanese descent, started his career with the Warriors in 2010.

Two years later, Al Qaeda saw its impressive rise to stardom in its first season with the New York Knicks, with short performances such as 38 points against Kobe Bryant of the Lakers, in a phenomenon known as Tenderness.

The player has not been able to maintain that stellar level, but in his NBA career he played with the Houston Rockets and Lakers and was part of the Toronto Raptors who were declared champion in 2019.