WGC business day. Mexicans Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Enser entered the top 20

This Sunday ended World Golf Championship (WGC) – Labor Day Championship In Florida, USA, with good news for the Mexican Carlos Ortiz, Which was the best site in Latin America in Place 15While the Aztecs too, Abraham Enser, I stayed in Position 18.

Winner of the Houston Open at the end of 2020, making him the first Mexican PGA champion in more than four decades, Ortiz signed a total energy of 280 hits, one less than AncerTo continue to give hope to the present and future of golf in our country.

Colin Morikawa, WGC Workday Champion

The championship crown went to the young American Colin MorikawaWho resisted in command and He won his fourth PGA titleOn a day golfers praised Tiger Woods for supporting his recovery.

Morikawa, The August PGA Championship winner, started the day at the top and claimed a final round of 69 rounds, three below par, with a total of 270 rounds.

And the Norwegian shared second place Victor Hofland And the Americans Brooks Copca s Billy Horschel, All of them with 273 results.

