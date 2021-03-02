Ugandan footballer breaks the record of Cristiano Ronaldo

7 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda. – A surprising and historic moment that just happened with Prof. Footballer From a state UgandaTeam player, Bevis Mugabe Motherwell From League Two From Scotland By doing something that only Cristiano Ronaldo had accomplished in 2019, he leaped to the highest level in a match.

In a row, the Portuguese made a high run until his height reached 71 cm, when he topped his head with a victory over La Unione Sportiva Sassuolo, while the defender managed to rise to 75 cm, surpassing the seemingly impossible record. Reach.

During the Serie A match on December 18, 2019, CR7 looked for a high ball to propel himself, his skillful technique, as he got a ride of 2.56 meters, before attaching his head to the ball.

Meanwhile, in a corner kick, the Ugandan regained his back and simultaneously jumped to the highest number to reach No. 5 in a head-to-head match against Ross County on January 27th.

The jump originated in search of the ball at a record height of 2.62 meters in world football, in the Scottish Second Division Championship, respectively. seeing is believing.

Ugandan footballer breaks the record of Cristiano Ronaldo

