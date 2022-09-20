Luis Suarez will leave Nacional after the World Cup and his new destination will be the United States

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Striker Luis Suarez will not be a player for Nacional de Montevideo after the World Cup in Qatar, and his next destination will be Major League Soccer in the United States, where he is in talks to join LA Galaxy.

In this sense, the club “Tricolour” confirmed the decision of “Pistolero” in statements to Channel 10 in Montevideo.

“The tournament is over and Luis Suarez will leave Nacional. I will not create false expectations,” said Nacional president Jose Fuentes, and confirmed that this was what they “agreed” with the player once he returned to the club materialized.

The president of the Uruguay club noted that “Suarez made a great effort to come to Nacional, and every time they ask me, I say it so that he does not generate expectations for the future. He is leaving and he has also said that more than once, so it was how we fix it?”

The 35-year-old striker, who will play his last World Cup finals in Qatar with Uruguay, has returned to Nacional after 16 years in the European elite and made his debut on August 2 in the Copa Sudamericana quarter-final first leg against. Atletico Guyanens.

Upon his return to Uruguayan football, the striker played 10 matches in which he scored four goals, one of them in the classics against Peñarol, and provided three assists.

The former striker of Barcelona, ​​Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, who has received offers from River Plate, is the main target of the LA Galaxy for the year 2023.

You may have missed

