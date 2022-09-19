Rafa Benitez could coach James Rodriguez at Olympiacos

James Rodriguez’s story with Olympiacos did not start in the best way when he was defeated in his first match and left without a coach on the same day. Although he has proven to be at his best to play, there are doubts about what might happen to the new coach.

After losing 2-1 in Ares Salonica, The rojiblanco team confirmed “the end of their collaboration with Carlos Corberán”, who only directed James at that meeting. This decision was made because he went to four matches without a win and during the week lost 0-3 at home to Freiburg in Germany, on the second day of the European League.

A string of poor results left Olympiacos fifth in the Greek league and bottom of Group G in the continental competition.

for James Rodriguez, his arrival in football in Greece was that opportunity he had been looking for so much to return to Europe They were expelled from Qatar permanently. Now, this decision may bring him a new problem with an old acquaintance, with whom he apparently did not have a good relationship.

In the last hours it became known that the Olympiacos captains will be analyzing the CV of the coach who has not given the Colombian midfielder many chances in the past, to the point that there will be a liability in James Rodriguez’s signing of Al-Ryan because he did not want him at Everton in England.

This is Rafa Benitez, the Spanish strategist who ran into the coffee midfielder For six months at Real Madrid, in the 2015/16 season, and at the start of the 2021/2022 season at Everton in England, he did not take it into account during this period.

Rafa Benitez and James Rodriguez at Everton. – Photo: Everton official

According to the Greek Gazzetta, “information has emerged from Spain” linking Benitez and the Greek club. “He is a coach who has won titles in Spain, Italy and England as well as European titles such as the Champions League with Liverpool,” the broker added.

But he is not the only manager who will be on the club’s radar, Because the other coach who seems strong is Laurent Blanc, who directed James Rodriguez In Al Rayyan before he was expelled for poor performance.

“After the release of Carlos Corberan, information began to fall on the next, with Blanc mentioned abroad, the name first read in the newspaper.”

James Rodriguez with Laurent Blanc in the presentation of Al Rayyan’s gameplay. – Photo: Rayyan official

At the moment, there is nothing confirmed by the directives, but they are expected to take advantage of the FIFA date to make the right decision. Olympiacos will play again on October 1 against Atometos Athinon on the 6th of the Greek League.

Before returning to work with your new team, James Rodriguez is focused with the Colombian national team at the start of coach Nestor Lorenzo’s project..

The first friendly match will be against Guatemala, which is scheduled for September 24 in New Jersey, USA. Two days later, on the 27th of the same month, Tricolor will face the Mexican team in Santa Clara, United States, to close out the FIFA double date.