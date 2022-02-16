Macron announced a friendly match against Pachuca in the United States

With our focus on our next game this weekend against Atlético de San Luis, Michael Herrera Their team continues its preparations inside the club’s facilities after a series of positive meetings that they will seek to increase on Saturday at Vulcan University.

On the other side, tigers From UANL, via their social networks, they confirmed a friendly match for the month of March, taking advantage of the hiatus due to the FIFA date, before a school Tozos Pachuca in the Country of Stars and Stripes with a focus on the final installment of the 2022 Grita México Clausura.

The last days of March will see a new break for FIFA, to see which teams have won a direct pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup; As well as the national teams that will play in the qualifiers in search of an infiltration of the World Cup. In this game, Tigres and Pachuca will face each other in HBE Park from Edinburgh, Texas On March 26 at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico. A friendly match will help both of them not to lose speed in the last part of the campaign.

As is usual in the most important sporting events in the United States, regardless of the corresponding discipline, the meeting between Tuzos and Felinos will begin two hours earlier with Fan Fest; There will be live music, as well as a chance for fans to see club titles and mingle with mascots. A party for all the fans who can’t see their club on Mexican soil, taking the opportunity to cheer them on from the stands.

HBE Park is located in Edinburgh, Texas; It serves as the home for Toros del Rio Grande Valley FC, the USL Championship Division Two of American professional football, and the club joins the Houston Dynamo, a team currently affiliated with Major League Soccer. The stadium opened on March 22, 2017, and a capacity of about 9735 fans, it will host the match between Tozos and Tigres next March.

Match tickets will go on sale tomorrow from 10:00 AM in central Mexico, through the official HBE Park website. This will be the second meeting of the Flynas during the “Tigry Tour 2022”; The first of them is played three days earlier at PNC Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo, when they go head-to-head against Águilas del América at 7:30 p.m., which also begins with a fan festival for all fans of both teams.