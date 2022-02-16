The United States achieves gold and silver in free skating in Beijing 2022

France Press agency

The United States on Wednesday doubled its downhill free skating event at the Beijing 2020 Games.2, thanks to Alexander Hall and Nicholas Goepper, who climbed an Olympic podium for the third time in his career.

Hall, 23, stood out from the start with his first “run” with 90.01 points, which would give him the gold medal.

Born in Alaska to an American father and an Italian mother, the 2021 World Cup bronze medalist, Hall grew up in Switzerland, before returning to the United States, at the age of 16..

His compatriot Nicholas Guber, 27, finished second (86.48 points), as he did four years ago in Pyeongchang, after winning bronze in 2014 in Sochi.

Swede Jesper Tajdir (85.35 points) was the surprise guest in the third step of the podiumwhen his best result was eighth this season on the World Cup circuit.

Fourth was qualifier winner Andrei Ragitley (83.50 points) who was hoping to emulate compatriot Mathilde Grimaud, who won gold the previous day in the women’s.

Also disappointment for Norwegian Burke Rudd. Last week’s Olympic top skater, the 21-year-old, under pressure after his first two failed rounds, had to finish fifth this time.

