Mexico seeks sovereignty in the Concachampions

club championship CONCACAF Its 57th edition has begun, and for the Mexican delegation, a special challenge is to maintain supremacy in the region and reach 17 consecutive championships. This year, this modification corresponds to blue crossAnd cougarsAnd saints the lake s Lion.

This is the fifth edition since the tournament changed its format in 2018, to stop having the group stage to start from the last round of the round of 16. Since then, only the top 16 teams in the region have qualified for the tournament, with four places for Mexico, four for the United States, one for Canada, one for the Caribbean and another six for the CONCACAF team, a prelude to the participation of 16 other teams from Central America, the Caribbean and Canada.

blue cross s Lion They secured their participation by being the Guardians 2021 and Guardianes 2020 champions, while Santos Laguna and Pumas did so by being the runners-up for the said tournaments.

to Machine It’s a special occasion, because if they were champions, they would be able to tie America as the most tournament winners with seven titles each. The Cement Club won the title in the 2013-14 season and finished fourth in clubs World CupWhere he faced Real Madrid.

For its part, Pumas was crowned champion three times, although the last time dates back to 1989. On the contrary, the other two Mexican representatives for the 2022 edition were never champions; The maximum range was runner-up for Santos Laguna in 2012 and 2013 and FC Lyon in 1993.

80% of this group had the chance to be here, at the Concachampions, and play the final (against Lyon in 2020). We will add experience with young and great players who want to compete and play everything. We have a competitive group and they don’t want to lose anything,” Pumas coach Andres Lelini explained before their match against Saprisa of Costa Rica.

Saprissa qualified for the 2022 Concachambo Championships after being the Costa Rican champion in the first half of 2021; Guastatoya, Leon’s rival in Guatemala, did so as king of his country in the second half of 2020; Forge, Cruz Azul rival, was Canadian champion in 2020; And Montreal, rival of Santos Laguna, was also champion for Canada in 2021.

The last time a non-Mexican team won a championship CONCACAF That was in 2005, with Sabrisa. With six titles, Costa Rica is the second largest after Mexico 37, while Guatemala has two and Canada has never achieved that.

the Concchampions 2022 It started on February 15 and ends on May 2 with the final second leg match on home soil for the team that was in the best position in terms of goal balance during the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals. It was the last final between America and Monterrey, which they ended up winning by relegation to make their fifth Club World Cup appearance since 2011.

