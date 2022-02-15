Gasly remembers when he traveled to Uganda and was scammed by a sponsor









© Eric Junius

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri





In response to a question during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Gaseous He remembered one of his greatest adventures. The events occurred when he was looking for the necessary budget to run in GP2.

In his attempt to find sponsors to go to Prema in 2016, with whom he later won the championship, he was about to travel to Uganda after they promised to support him.

“In my GP2 season, I needed to find some sponsors and I took a trip to Uganda,” Gasly explained.

“I had to meet a guy who wanted to take care of me, because he needed the budget to run Prima.”

“It was during the presidential election, so there was a high risk of a rebellion in the country. But, if I wanted to run with Prima, I had to find the money, and that’s where I went.”

“I was 19 at the time and within 24 hours we decided to get tickets and go there for 12 hours and meet an unknown person, unfortunately I never met. He never showed up. We never got money.”

Although the trip proved fruitless in terms of Gasly’s care, the Frenchman says it was still a valuable experience.

“It was a real adventure, because from start to finish, nothing went as expected,” he said.

“I went with my mother and we thought we would never go back to Europe. The truth is that it was very amazing to see the poverty and the conditions in which these people live.”

“We’ve been through the equivalent of slums, and it makes you see what some places in the world look like, and how poverty affects some people. I came back without money. I actually lost money on plane tickets. But it was a good ‘life’ lesson.”

Now, as a Formula 1 driver for the AlphaTauri team, he can forget about the sponsors. However, the Frenchman has struck a mid-2020 agreement with Spanish sunglasses company Huckers, and he has a line of products bearing his name.