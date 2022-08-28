Made in Abyss will end its second season with an hour-long episode – Kudasai

2 days ago Leo Adkins

On the official Twitter account of the anime style adapted from the manga written and illustrated Akihito TsukoshiAnd the Made in the abyssThe twelfth and final episode of the second season of the series, also known as ., has been revealed Made in the Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou (Made in the Abyss: The Golden City of the Burning Sun), it will take one hour. This chapter will be broadcast on September 28 on TV stations in Japan.

A few days before, the franchise will have a special paid event in which the episode will be shown in advance. This event will feature voice actresses Mio TomitaAnd the Maria Essi s Shiori Aizawawho give life to the characters Rikko, Reg, and Nanachi respectively. Kevin Bankinthe composer of the series’ soundtrack will also be present at the event as a special guest.

Tsukushi started publishing manga through the magazine Web Comic Gamma from the publisher Takechobu In October 2012. The play inspired a thirteen-episode anime adaptation produced by studios Citrus kenemaUnder the supervision of Masayuki Kojima and texts written by Hideyuki Kuratareleased in July 2017, followed by two compilation films and Made in the Abyss: Dawn of the Soul Profoundpremiered in January 2020. The second season premiered on July 6.

Made in the Abyss Summary

The Abyss… An open abyss extending deep into the earth, filled with mysterious creatures and relics that date back as far back as time. How was it formed? What is in the background? Countless brave individuals, known as the “Diggers,” attempted to solve the mysteries of the abyss by fearlessly descending into the darkness. The bravest and best diggers, the White Whistles, have been hailed as legends by those who prefer to stay above ground.

Riko, the missing daughter of White Whistle, aspires to be like her mother and to explore the depths of the abyss. However, since it is a red whistle, it is only allowed to explore the upper layer. But an encounter with a mysterious robot without memories will mark the beginning of the adventure to the bottom, unaware that the further they descend, the harsher the truth inside the abyss.

Line: Anime twitter account

(c) つ く し あ き ひ ・ 竹 書房 / メ イ ド イ ン ア ビ 「烈日 の 黄金 郷」 製作 委員会

More Stories

Webb Telescope captures the incredible beauty of the Ghost Galaxy

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

The new trending free shooter on Steam

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

They postponed the launch of NASA’s Artemis I mission: This was the attempt

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

Sakurai shares his opinion of 60 and 30 fps video game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Find the different word and break the record – teach me about science

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These two Apple-inspired apps succeed in the Play Store

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Five experts in Bucaramanga will talk about functional medicine, mental and emotional health, self-knowledge and life purpose

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Scaloni prepares the squad list for Argentina’s friendlies

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Webb Telescope captures the incredible beauty of the Ghost Galaxy

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

video. A 10-year-old boy saves his mother from drowning in the United States

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda Steak and Rwandese Drums set the end of Valenzuela Cultural Week – Lanza Digital

3 hours ago Leland Griffith