Made in Abyss will end its second season with an hour-long episode – Kudasai

On the official Twitter account of the anime style adapted from the manga written and illustrated Akihito TsukoshiAnd the Made in the abyssThe twelfth and final episode of the second season of the series, also known as ., has been revealed Made in the Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou (Made in the Abyss: The Golden City of the Burning Sun), it will take one hour. This chapter will be broadcast on September 28 on TV stations in Japan.

A few days before, the franchise will have a special paid event in which the episode will be shown in advance. This event will feature voice actresses Mio TomitaAnd the Maria Essi s Shiori Aizawawho give life to the characters Rikko, Reg, and Nanachi respectively. Kevin Bankinthe composer of the series’ soundtrack will also be present at the event as a special guest.

Tsukushi started publishing manga through the magazine Web Comic Gamma from the publisher Takechobu In October 2012. The play inspired a thirteen-episode anime adaptation produced by studios Citrus kenemaUnder the supervision of Masayuki Kojima and texts written by Hideyuki Kuratareleased in July 2017, followed by two compilation films and Made in the Abyss: Dawn of the Soul Profoundpremiered in January 2020. The second season premiered on July 6.

Made in the Abyss Summary

The Abyss… An open abyss extending deep into the earth, filled with mysterious creatures and relics that date back as far back as time. How was it formed? What is in the background? Countless brave individuals, known as the “Diggers,” attempted to solve the mysteries of the abyss by fearlessly descending into the darkness. The bravest and best diggers, the White Whistles, have been hailed as legends by those who prefer to stay above ground.

Riko, the missing daughter of White Whistle, aspires to be like her mother and to explore the depths of the abyss. However, since it is a red whistle, it is only allowed to explore the upper layer. But an encounter with a mysterious robot without memories will mark the beginning of the adventure to the bottom, unaware that the further they descend, the harsher the truth inside the abyss.

