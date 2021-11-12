Mali qualifies for the last round of the African draw | Sports
Cape Town, South Africa. (Associated Press) – Mali qualified for the final round of African qualifiers for the World Cup, defeating Rwanda 3-0 on Thursday, and ending with ten men, while Ghana suffered a major setback in its attempt to help Qatar next year.
Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia, a result that opened the door for South Africa to advance by three points in Group G, with only one match left.
Sunday’s match between Ghana and South Africa in Cape Coast will be decisive. In the event of a tie, South Africa will advance to the qualifiers in which 10 teams will participate and Ghana will miss the World Cup for the second time in a row. Only group winners advance.
Captain Andre Ayew scored from the left with a direct free kick that put Ghana ahead over Ethiopia in Johannesburg. The Ghanaians missed a lot of chances in the first half, then striker Gitaneh Kebede did not score in the middle and equalized in the 72nd minute.
South Africa beat Zimbabwe 1-0 and are in a good position to go. South Africa has not participated in the World Cup since the one it hosted in 2010.
Mali, Senegal and Morocco have already entered the final round scheduled for March. Thursday was the first of six days of qualifying matches in Africa to end the group stage and decide the last 10 teams.
Because of Mali’s victory, Uganda were eliminated after their 1-1 draw with Kenya in the same group on Thursday.
Kenya played a role hours after its government announced the dissolution of the National Football Association and the dismissal of its leaders amid allegations of mismanagement of resources.
When Union President Nick Mwendwa refused to acknowledge the government’s order, the two sides were on a collision course.
Senegal, who had already reached the final round, saved a 1-1 draw in Togo to remain unbeaten in the standings thanks to Habib Diallo’s stoppage-time goal.
In a surprise in the tenth group, Benin, who did not attend the World Cup finals and did not even flirt with her participation, leads with two points from Congo.
On Sunday, Congo hosts the Benin match, in which the group will be decided.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah plays on Friday. If he wins in Angola, which has already been eliminated, he will qualify for the playoffs.
