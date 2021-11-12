Mexico, the United States and Canada have presidents on their Olympic committees – the Olympics – sports

The elections are this Thursday Maria Jose Alcala as head of Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) leaves the entire North American Olympic movement in the hands of women, as well as those who chair committees Canada And United State.

Alcala won the COM election over Norma Olivia Gonzalez, by 87 votes to 46, becoming the first woman to lead the body in 98 years of history.

They are former athletes

The Exlavadesta, who was an Olympian at all-Olympics between Seoul 88 and Sydney 2000 – sixth best result – joins Canadian Tricia Smith, chairwoman of her National Committee since 2015, and American Susan Lyons, who has held the position since 2019.

Alcalá and Smith share their standing as law graduates and Olympic athletes: The Canadian has competed in rowing events at Montreal 76, Los Angeles 84, where she won a silver medal in two without a leader, and Seoul 88. On the other hand, Leon comes from the world of business and marketing.

Tricia Smith is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2016. In the previous Olympics, there were only six Olympic committees headed by women out of 41 countries on the American continent, but now there are ten, the majority in the Caribbean.

Rest of the area

The three were joined by North Americans from Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Panama, Puerto Rico, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Barbados. Like Maria José Alcala of Mexico, Tricia Smith was the first woman to chair the Canadian Commission.

This is not the case in the case of Susan Lyons, who in the United States has ancestors of Sandra Baldwin (2000-2002) and Marty Mankmire (2002-2003).

At the global level, other national committees that have recently elected women for the first time to the presidency are those of France with former soccer player Brigitte Henrique, and Israel, with Yael Arad, her country’s first Olympic medalist, silver in judo in Barcelona. 92.

EFE