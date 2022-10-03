Marcos Acuña’s tense discussion with a Sevilla fan

15 hours ago Sharon Hanson
The national team player got angry at a Seville fan who insulted him from the stands.

a tense moment He was living Sunday morning at Jesús Navas Stadium where the . sub-team Seville He was one of those involved Tires an egg CoinsA member of the Argentine national team. Everything was recorded on videotape from the stands.

In the photography you can see the moment the previous race reacts Insults from some Andalusian fans Who were watching the second-class Atlético Sanlucino match in the audience.

Acuña, who returned to Seville after Tour of the United States with the national team In which he did not participate in friendly duels against Honduras and Jamaica versus A muscle injury, left the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios locker room and received some complaints from the plistas. Then he replied with gestures from afar, Invite the person to come off the stage and discuss disagreements face to facebut she was separated and finally the discussion did not go further, despite the spread of photos on social networks.

Egg Acuña did not tolerate criticism from a Seville fan and invited him to come down from the stands

Marcos Acuña faces the Seville fans at Jesus Navas Stadium during the Sevilla-Atletico-Sanlucino match. There were many players, not just Acuña. Slam insults from one fan, not several.”The Spanish journalist said: Mario Meggins Garcia On his Twitter account with photos.

The team that emerged from Ferro Carel Oeste is one of those she referred to as the group’s bad football moment Julen Lopetegui. Fans question his absence from the team due to muscle discomfort.

Seville comes from its 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday in the seventh round of the Spanish League and is among the last four in the standings with 5 points. The Spanish coach is on a tightrope and there is talk that he could leave his post. No candidate will be less than the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli.

The Andalusian team has a double competition, because it also participates in Champions League. On Wednesday, October 5, you will receive Borussia Dortmund In the third date of Group G. The confrontation is key for Sevilla, who only have one point and must win in order to aspire to the classification. Sevilla shares a group with Manchester City and Copenhagen FC.

