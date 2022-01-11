Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio, who announced in recent days on her social networks that she is ready to take on her first big challenge for 2022: Australian OpenAfter being reported infected with covid-19, he is already training in the first pool of the year.

And Osorio warned days before his presence in Florida in the United States, he underwent an examination to detect the infection and the result was positive.

Ready to meet the challenge

It might interest you: (Did Djokovic lie? They analyzed his deportation in Australia again)

“They can’t fathom how happy I am, see you in Australia, thank God,” he wrote.

Osorio missed the opportunity to play the Melbourne Championship and then the Adelaide Championship, due to the medical novelty from which he was, understandably, recovered.

However, she was calm and happy at a workout in the middle of the Australian pool.

It might interest you: (David Ospina, bound for Real Madrid? He loves Ancelotti)

Sports