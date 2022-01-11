Maria Camila Osorio: video, training at the Australian Open – tennis – sports
Camila Osorio.
WTA 250 Tenerife. Marta Magni
The Colombian has defeated Covid-19 and is ready to play.
January 11, 2022, 04:58 PM
Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio, who announced in recent days on her social networks that she is ready to take on her first big challenge for 2022: Australian OpenAfter being reported infected with covid-19, he is already training in the first pool of the year.
And Osorio warned days before his presence in Florida in the United States, he underwent an examination to detect the infection and the result was positive.
Ready to meet the challenge
“They can’t fathom how happy I am, see you in Australia, thank God,” he wrote.
Osorio missed the opportunity to play the Melbourne Championship and then the Adelaide Championship, due to the medical novelty from which he was, understandably, recovered.
However, she was calm and happy at a workout in the middle of the Australian pool.
