Mars. Chinese expedition sends first pictures of the red planet: Pictures

Mars is the new center for many Space exploration missions, And now CNSA (China National Space Administration) published The first high-definition orbital images of the surface of the Red Planet Taken by the Tianwen 1 mission You will not be able to believe what it looks like

Two black and white photos with a resolution of 7 meters Captured by the high definition camera in Tianwen Orbiter 1 When the probe was about 330 to 350 kilometers above the surface of Mars. The images show craters, mountain ridges and sand dunes of the red planet.

A third color image, created by another camera on the orbiter, shows the north pole of Mars, according to CNSA reports.

The Tianwen 1 was launched by the Long March 5 carrier rocket on July 23 from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Province.

The 5-ton probe and consisting of two main parts, the orbiter and the landing capsule, flew for 224 days and about 475 million kilometers. Currently, it is located about 212 million kilometers from Earth.

It entered its pre-set orbit over Mars on February 24 and will fly in that orbit for about three months before launching its landing capsule.

What is the Chinese space mission looking for on Mars?

The seven mission payloads on the orbiter will be gradually activated while the probe remains in parking orbit to carry out scientific missions and also to monitor and analyze the terrain and climate at the optimum landing site.

The ultimate goal of the Tianwen 1 mission is to land in May or June at the southern part of Mars’ Utopia Planitia, a large plain within Utopia, the largest known collision basin in the solar system, for scientific studies.

The rover, which has not yet been named, weighs 240 kilograms, has six wheels and four solar panels and is able to move at speeds of 200 meters per hour on the surface of Mars. It carries six scientific instruments, including a multispectral camera, a ground-penetrating radar and a weather barometer, and is expected to operate for three months on the planet.

If the autonomous machine were to function well, it would become the sixth human vehicle to be deployed on Mars, after its five predecessors in the United States.

