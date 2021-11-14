Matches of the Day, November 14, 2021: Timetables & TV Channels to Watch LIVE Portugal vs. Serbia through Qatar 2022 qualifiers | Peru Cup | Brazilian | Football Live | Peru | Argentina | Colombia | Chile | Bolivia | Ecuador | Mexico | United State

Find out the programming of all matches of the day, schedules and TV channels, and follow the broadcast minute by minute. Don’t miss the Portugal vs. Serbia for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Find here all the information about Cuba Peru and other international competitions.

Schedule of matches for today, Sunday, November 14, 2021: schedule and channel guide

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – Africa:

08:00 AM Madagascar vs Tanzania – Star +

08:00 AM DR Congo vs Benin – Star +

08:00 am Zimbabwe vs. Ethiopia – Star +

11:00 am Mali vs Uganda – Star +

2:00 pm Ghana – Sudan – Star +

2:00 pm Senegal vs Congo – Star +

Qatar 2022 Qualifiers – Europe:

09:00 am Croatia vs. Russia – DirecTV Sports 612 and 1612

09:00 AM Slovenia vs Chipper

09:00 AM Malta vs. Eslovakia

12:00 noon Armenia vs. Germany – ESPN 2

12:00 pm Liechtenstein vs Romania

12:00 pm North Macedonia vs. Iceland – DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610

2:45 pm Spain vs. Sweden – DirecTV Sports 610 and 1610

2:45 pm Greece vs Kosovo – DirecTV Sports 612 and 1612

2:45 PM Luxembourg vs. Ireland

2:45 pm Portugal vs. Serbia – ESPN and STAR +

Peru Cup:

10:30 AM Alfonso Ugarte vs. Deportivo Maristas – DirecTV Sports

1:30 PM Blue Star vs. ADT Tarma – DirecTV Sports

3:30 PM Credicoop San Cristóbal vs. Cristóbal alligators – DirecTV Sports

6:00 p.m. San Martin vs. Parachik – DirecTV Sports

Brazilian League – Italian League:

2:00 PM Sao Paulo vs. flamingo – Star +

4:15 p.m. Fluminense vs. Palm trees – Star +

5:00 PM Ciara vs. Sport Recife – Star +

5:00 PM Chapecoense vs. Youth – Star +

AFP Championship – Chile:

10:30 AM Audax vs Antofagasta – TNT Sports Stadium

4:00 PM Sport Tolima vs. Colchagua – TNT Sports Stadium

4:00 pm: Ind. Cauquenes vs. Deportivo Concepcion – TNT Sports Stadium

BetPlay League – Colombia:

2:00 PM Quindío vs. patriots – win sports

4:00 pm Medellin vs. Independent Match. National Sports – win sports

6:05 PM Millionaires vs. Petroleum Alliance – win sports

8:10 PM Atletico Huila vs. Pereira – win sports

Paraguay Cup:

4:15 p.m. Olympia Vs. Freedom

6:30 p.m. Sun of America vs. sports top

Uruguay Championship:

07:45 AM Black Americans across the Boston River – Play GolTV

2:30 pm River Plate vs Penarol – GolTV and STAR +

4:45 pm Plaza Cologne vs. Phoenix – GolTV