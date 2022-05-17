Mexico and Ukraine, united in gymnastics

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

AndHe’s a gymnast Caesar Grace One step away from representing Mexico for the first time at the Pan-American Championships in Brazil and at the World Cup in Great Britain, where he will prove his routines are of another level thanks to a guide Ukrainian Olympic champion Valery Goncharov And coach of the US national team in this specialty.

“The Ukrainian coach did the most in m It was one of the basics of work and eleganceIn gymnastics, what you do looks cute, but there are certain things that I will memorize at the right moment,” the gymnast said.

This week, Cesar will have the last nominee selected from a Mexican, previously already imposed on American medalists, Fabien de Luna And Isaac Nez hopes that the support he has received from his fellow representatives from India, the United States, Canada and Hungary will allow him to start the Olympic Games successfully.

“Honestly, it’s a lot of fun being with the kids I train with, living every day in other countries, and that helps me a lot. With all the competition I do here in high school, it’s competition and competition, it’s the same thing in training sessions, so in a way it creates This environment.

The Monterrey man has been raised in gymnastics for the past three years, after winning a scholarship at the University of Oklahoma where the language was initially difficult for him, but now thanks to the level he has gained, he sees that he can classify Paris 2024 Olympic Games on hard tape.

“Step by step and calmly, that’s where things come from, and that’s what’s starting to happen and I’m very happy. Now that I’ve realized this year that things have gone well for me, since I left Mexico, It’s very good progress“, Mentionsed.

*Photo: @cesar.gracia00

