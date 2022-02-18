Mexico plays friendly matches against Argentina and Brazil before the World Cup

The Mexican national team She will have high level matches to prepare for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 After temperatures warm up, as long as you get your ticket on the last three appraisal dates.

According to TUDN, tripartite Approaching the closure of the preparation matches for FIFA date september vs teams Brazil And the ArgentinaFriendly matches are confirmed once Mexico Get your ticket negotiations with advanced South American teams currently.









© Submitted by Record

Neymar in a match with Brazil against Mexico





However, this will not be the only exhibition match against teams from CONMEBOL. In view of Venezuela It will be measured in April and for August selections like UruguayAnd the Ecuador And the Chile Who are waiting for the end of the South American qualifiers.

You may also be interested in: Expansion League: Atlante players crash between them and the referee’s sentence

The Mexican national team They will conclude their participation at the end of March with two home matches and one visit.









© Submitted by Record

Tricolor players in celebration





Everything will start on Thursday, March 24th at Stadium Aztec against United Stateto later go to Earth and flip catracho Honduras Sunday 27 and the finish in Coloso de Santa rsula on Wednesday 30th against El Salvador.