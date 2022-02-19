Mexico will host the United States in Azteca on March 24 | Sports
Miami (AFP) – Mexico will play its World Cup qualifier against the United States on March 24 at the Azteca Stadium in the Mexican capital, the stadium where the Americans lost 12 times and drew 4 times in the playoffs.
The North, Central American and Caribbean Football Association (CONCACAF) said on Friday that the match will take place at 8:00 pm local time.
The United States will host Panama three days later in Orlando, Florida with the game against Costa in San Jose ending on March 30.
Last night’s four encounters will begin simultaneously at 9:05 p.m. ET in the US, CONCACAF, Honduras in Jamaica, El Salvador in Mexico and Canada in Panama indicated.
Canada, who are seeking their first World Cup appearance since 1986, lead the standings with 25 points. The top three have a manager’s ticket for this year’s tournament in Qatar and fourth place qualifies for a playoff in June against the Oceania champions, most likely New Zealand.
The United States, which is trying to return to the first football championship after losing in 2018, is in second place with 21 points, beating Mexico on a goal difference. Panama comes fourth with 17, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.
Jamaica (7) and Honduras (3) have already been eliminated.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”