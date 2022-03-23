Mexico vs. USA: Fans demand discriminatory cry against FMF

Users are asking for a discriminatory yell during the Mexico-US match so that the FMF will be punished. Photo: TwitterMagnus_Bcs

Eve of the meeting between Mexican national team And like the United States for the World Cup qualifier match, users on Twitter have made the hashtag a trend #greatauto To encourage fans attending the Azteca Stadium to release a controversial discriminatory cry like a form of protest In front of the Mexican Football Federation and the national football managers.

The initiative emerged as a claim by Mexican football fans to the top echelons after two specific events. The first after the violent events that took place on the sixth of MX . League at Corregidora Stadium where they turned 26 people were hospitalized And the unsatisfactory penalties imposed on Club Gallos Blancos.

The second is due to the disclosure of high prices to go to the Coloso de Santa rsula square to see the commitment. The cheapest ticket for the general public is set at 1,100 pesos in Zone 300, and the most expensive at 2,500 pesos at Palco Club and Club Seats (the “disability” fare is 200 pesos).

File photo of Raul Jimenez celebrating after scoring a goal for the Mexican national team. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

#Gritaputo appears as famous topic Hours before the match between Mexico and the United States. I wish there was awareness, respect and education. It’s just a soccer game. Let’s make ourselves known for our Mexican hospitality. The match is won, lost or drawn on the field…” he wrote. David FatelsonESPN Series Analyst.

However, it was the comments supporting the cry that prevailed in the digital discussion. The main argument that appeared in the various messages was to create a file Mexican Football Federation be economically penalized or have repercussions for classification to World Cup Qatar 2022Some users are even expecting FIFA Mexico to suspend the tournament.

“Let’s stop fattening the pockets of FIFA, in Querétaro it was clear that this system does not care about the people and the fans. They are worried about money, that is why the next match should be in Mexico Hit them where it hurts the most #GritaPuto,” the account @Rodrigdl0 wrote.

Mexican fans want to boycott FMF and Liga MX an anti-gay rant (Image: Twitter / @gnaromoya)

“You win or you lose on the field” and a fan is left paralyzed, paralyzed or dead in the stands. If you do not understand the file social protestYou don’t understand shit. Few pesos mute the media for what happened in Queretaro. #gritaputo,” CesarTheSecond has already launched as a direct response to what Faitelson said.

There is already a history of sanctions imposed by FIFA on the Moroccan Football Federation for this outcry. So far try Economic fines And the most dangerous with Azteca Vito Stadium For Mexico, it already represents playing behind closed doors in the current CONCACAF qualifying process. The panorama we glimpse is that if discriminatory clamor appears, the punishment can be Points reduction in the current tournament. Hence, the fans are instigating the action.

The Thursday 24 March El Tri will face the United States in 20:00. On Coloso de Santa Ursula Square, in Mexico City. Three days later, on Sunday 27, they will visit Honduras for a match scheduled for 5:00 PM. Finally, the final octagonal match against El Salvador concludes on Wednesday 30th at 7:05 pm, also in the capital.

