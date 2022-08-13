Mexico won three silver and three bronze at the Pan American Cycling Championships

And theIt’s the second day of the competition Elite Pan American Cycling Championship I gave him Medals for the Mexican team When hanging a file Silver in the women’s team pursuit, as well as in the women’s elimination event; The Bronze fell in Team chase (male).

The veldrome At the Villa Deportiva Nacional (VIDENA) in Lima, Peru was the stage where Mexican athletes hung these medals. First came thanks Yarely Acevedo Mendoza (Pan American Medalist Cali Valley 2021) by maintaining second place in the exclusion test. Gold went to Sarah Van Damme (Canada) and bronze to Tennell Campbell (Trinidad and Tobago).

The second silver Fell in the afternoon session with the women’s stalking team of Victoria Velasco Fuentes, Nicole Cordova Guerra, Maria Antonita Jaccciola Gonzalez and Yarelli Acevedo. Canada returned to retain the gold and the United States the bronze medal.

Mexico is second in cycling | CONADE

The Bronze Medals Day for Mexico concluded. Ricardo Pia Salas, Toms Aguirre Garza, Edbaldo Maldonado Reyes, Jose Ramon Moyes They took the duel for third place in the team hunt. Canada took its third gold for the day and Colombia took the silver to close the honor roll.

For their part, bicycles were present in the past Tokyo Olympics 2020And the Luz Daniela Gaxiola González and Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna was awarded another silver and bronze, respectively, in the speed test.

While she won the medal at Cali Valley 2021 Victoria VelascoHe won the bronze medal in the aluminum race.

