Michael Morales, passes through Ecuador before his UFC debut against Trevin Giles | Other sports | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

As EL UNIVERSO learned, the MMA fighter came to the country on Tuesday to record a TV commercial.

Mixed martial arts fighter Michael Morales Hurtado is located in Ecuador. According to photos he posted on his Instagram account, the 22-year-old welterweight from Orense arrived in Guayaquil on Tuesday morning, likely to score an announcement.

Morales (12-0 MMA) is scheduled to make his UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) debut on January 22 against American Trevin Giles (14-3-0 MMA, 5-3 UFC) in a welterweight class duel corresponding to UFC 270 which will be held in Anaheim, California.

“Nice 15 hour flight,” he wrote in an Instagram story from an airport on Monday. Hours later, he posted a video from Quito’s Mariscal Sucre Airport, and around 08:00 this Tuesday a reaction from Jose Joaquín de Olmedo Airport.

As EL UNIVERSO learned, Morales came to the country to record a spot from the TV.

The athlete from Pasaje, last September’s Contender Series winner for Dana White against Kazakhstan’s Nikolai Vertnikov, is part of the bottom card preliminaries leading Frances Ngannou’s fight against Cyril Jean, in the heavyweight division, and his teammate. – Star between Brandon Moreno and Daveson Figueiredo in featherweight. The belts will be unified in both suits.

On December 27, Morales told EL UNIVERSO that his team had not yet notified him whether he should travel to the United States to finish camp. He replied then, “My camp is still in Tijuana, we still don’t know (whether he will change the gym)”.

His Entram Gym training partner, Mexican Moreno, will continue his camp in Las Vegas. Both will be on the billboard on January 22nd in Anaheim. (Dr)

Michael Morales, passes through Ecuador before his UFC debut against Trevin Giles | Other sports | Sports

