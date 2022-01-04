Naomi Osaka talks about her mental state before the Australian Open – Tennis – Sports

Japanese Naomi Osaka (1) He returned to competition by winning the first round of Melbourne Summer Group 1 against Frenchman Alize Cornet by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 on the same stage, Rod Laver Stadium, where exactly eleven months ago he won his fourth title in the championships The big four.

“Australia is my favorite at the Grand Slam despite my love for New York,” he explained after wrapping up what was his first match since his defeat in September in the third round of the US Open to the Canadian and eventually Fernandez.

(Also read: Jhon Duque, to the Nacional: The Complete Portfolio of Colombian Footballers)

Osaka talked about his return to tennis

The Japanese, who will face Belgian Marina Zaniewska in the second round, explained the situation that prompted her to return to the ring. She said after overcoming mental health issues that kept her from competing at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

He added, “I can walk off the field knowing that even if I lose, I do my best. I also have a goal in the press room, which is to never cry again, so I hope this is in my best interest.” .

Japanese hope you enjoy the game again

“I’m the type who worries a lot about results and qualifying. I have to find a way to get back to enjoying the game, because that’s why I was playing first,” Osaka said.

(In other news: Junior, Tolima and Nacional look at each other in pre-season)

The Japanese added that her family’s support was essential to her return. He concluded, “I felt it was a way to relieve the pressure I had on myself. Then I started little by little to regain the feeling of love I had for the game.”

Sports

with Efe