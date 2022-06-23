Michaela Sierra jumped into the water at the Aquatics World Cup: How her test ended – Welcome – 06/23/2022

13 hours ago Sharon Hanson

to share Uruguay In the Watersports World Cup Hungary debuted yesterday and it was Michaela Sierrathe 17-year-old swimmer based in the United States who first appeared in the pool Danube Sand Budapest, where swimming.

Michaela has jumped into the water in a 200-meter breaststroke test in what was her first two presentations at the event which was traveled by eight azure actors, along with Sierra, Nicole Frank, Pedro Chiancon, Martin Melconian and Claire LyonAgustina Miranda, Maximiliano Bacote and Angela Maisa Cardoso.

In the 200m breaststroke test Michaela Sierra She stopped her stopwatch at 2’39” 05 and finished 27th in the general classification, which included 29 swimmers.

After participating in that competition, you will now see Micaela working again in Watersports World Cup Tomorrow in the 50m breaststroke test, which will take place at 4:40 am in Uruguay in heat 2, swimming across lane 6 of the Danube Sand.

After what will be the presence of MicaelaSierra in the pool, the heavenly participation will end with the presence of the open water swimmers who will compete in Lake Luba from Budapest.

Maximilian Bacot s Angela Maisa Cardoso They will be on the 27th of June in the 5km test and then, on Wednesday the 29th, they will compete in the 10km test.

Finally, on Thursday, June 30, Maximiliano Bakut will take a grueling 25km test in Uruguay’s World Cup final in Hungary.

More Stories

RCD Mallorca does not rule out Hopi exit – Mallorca Sports

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Unaccounted for Ugandan official blames Rwanda

21 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Caleb Dressel leaves the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

How Uruguayans play at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest – The Opening – 06/22/2022

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Seb Perth: A two-and-a-half month trek to climb Yosemite’s toughest trail and fail at the last step | Mountaineer | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda NUSF continues to develop campus basketball

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science. – Spot three times the earth’s buds in the sun – Publimetro México

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

RCD Mallorca does not rule out Hopi exit – Mallorca Sports

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to Hide WhatsApp “Last Time” from Specific Contacts (Finally)

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ovaldi, the Texas police chief shot after the shooting

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Women’s Alianza Lima will tour the United States and play two international friendlies

6 hours ago Leland Griffith