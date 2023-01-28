Minute by minute Tolima vs. América de Cali, for BetPlay League 2023 I: Online match, scoreboard and payroll
All the action of this exciting match date 1 of the BetPlay League.
Cali America Visit Deportes Tolima on the first date of the BetPlay League for the first semester, with a commitment to start the year in the best possible way and strive to fight for the championship to the end.
At the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibague, with the two teams having the best possible line-ups, all eyes are on what can happen on the field as commitments lead to the Scarlets putting on a good show and being champions to secure victory.
minute by minute
Bayrolls
Tolima: cost; Arboleda, Quinones, Quino, Geraldo; Valencia, Trujillo; Arango, Guzmán, Lucumi; generation.
Tolima
America: Novoa. Andrade, Cordoba, Garcia, Contreras; peace, laws; Mina, Valky, Quintero; Suarez.
