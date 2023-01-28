Colombia makes its debut in 2023 with a friendly match against the United States

While there are leagues that have already resumed their activity and others at the start of a new season, work at the national team level had space in and in January. Colombia His niche has been established, and it’s a good opportunity for him to further cement an idea Nestor Lawrence.

This Saturday, Tri will take to the field for the first time in 2023 to appear before condition joinin a friendly match that has a spice that stirs attraction, it is played in Karama Health and Sports Parkfrom Carson, California.

After suffering an absence from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the coffee team tried to recover from the heavy blow and start focusing on the next edition, in 2026, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico specifically. ..

That is why the renewal on the bench with the arrival of the Argentine coach was very useful. Indeed, with the new coach, who replaced Reinaldo Rueda, he has already played three matches, the balance of which was perfect.

After a friendly victory over Saudi Arabia captained by Hector Cárdenas on a temporary basis, DT took his first steps into the Colombian squad with a 4-1 victory over Guatemala, 3-2 against Mexico, and most recently, in November, a 2-0 victory against Paraguay.

Against North America, Tri has a chance to adjust gears further with Lorenzo. However, it is correct to remember that since it was not a date in the history of FIFA, the team was made up of players, mostly from South America, because those who play in Europe are in competition and their clubs are not obliged to give them away.

Unlike Colombia, the USMNT actually launched this year. And he did so by defeating him 2-1 against Serbia, while it was his return to football after his participation in Qatar 2022, which concluded in the round of 16 against the Netherlands.

Possible lineups :

United State: Sloanen. Julian GrisselAnd Walker Zimmerman, Galen Neal, Jonathan Gomez; Aidan Morris, Alan Sonora, Cady Coyle; Alejandro Zendegas, Paxton Bumical and Brandon Vasquez

Colombia: Huntsman. Juan David Mosquera, Alexis Pérez, Andrés Lenas, and Franck Fabra; Juan Camilo Portela, Wilmar Velazquez, Daniel Ruiz; Diego Valois and Juan Camilo Hernandez Christian Arango

Photo: Doug Zimmerman/ISI Images/Getty Images