Historic rating! Cristiano Ronaldo’s display in Al-Nasr saw more fans than the Qatar 2022 World Cup final

12 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Arrival Cristiano Ronaldo a Saudi Arabia It was an important milestone in the history of world football. And it is that, as soon as he stepped on Arab soil, the “Bug” has already set a new record for his record, starring in the most harmonious football show in the world, bypassing the number of spectators in the final of the tournament. Qatar World Cup 2022 Enter Argentina s France.

Beat the Qatar World Cup 2022

According to a report published by the journalist Pedro Sepulvedathe official presentation of Cristiano Ronaldo in Victory It has recorded more than “3 billion views across 40 channels worldwide”. In addition, according to the same data, this number would have exceeded the number of spectators that the final Qatar World Cup 2022 Enter Argentina s France.

historical signature

“CR7”, considered by some to be the best soccer player of all time, decided to sign for Victory From the League of Arab States for his services, the club will pay him a salary of more than 200 million euros per season.

After the club announced that it was the new reinforcement, the Arab team’s social networks grew in followers and interactions.

Christian lyrics

After arriving at the time Saudi ArabiaEx-football player Manchester United He held a press conference to mark his arrival Victory. “I broke all the records in Europe and I want to do it here too. I came here to win. I want to have fun and smile all together here in victory,” declared the Portuguese star.

“I appreciate this opportunity. I want to convey here a different vision of the country and football, and that is why I accepted this challenge. It is not only an opportunity in football, but also to change the mentality of new generations. Many clubs from Australia, the United States and Portugal tried to sign me.” Ronaldo.

