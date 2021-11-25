MIUI 13 could arrive in Xiaomi before the end of the year: history and hardware
Xiaomi is already finalizing the details of the development of MIUI 13: this is the date of its arrival and the phones that will be updated.
We have heard about MIUI 13 interface, the next major software update for Xiaomi mobiles, which is due to arrive before the end of the year.
Now, new rumors have emerged indicating what could be MIUI 13 Final Arrival Date, as well The full list of Xiaomi models that will receive the update.
December 16, when will the final MIUI 13 arrive?
According to another Information shared by Xiaomiui . portalXiaomi has planned The new version of MIUI announced on December 16. A few weeks ago November 27I will start the update process with the MIUI 13 beta, which is available for a select number of devices.
At the moment, yes, The brand has not commented on the matter, but the CEO of the brand She confirmed that the new version will be announced before the end of the year.
As for the MIUI 13 Compatible Devices, preliminary listings indicate that there will be About 120 different models Compatible with update. Among them are the following:
Xiaomi models compatible with MIUI 13
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi CC 9
- Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10 T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 11T
- Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Civi
- Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold
- Xiaomi Mix 4
Redmi models compatible with MIUI 13
- Redmi 9A هاتف
- Redmi 9AT
- Redmi 9i
- Redmi 9A Sport
- Redmi 9i Sport
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9 (India)
- Redmi 9 Activ (India)
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9 Power
- Redmi 10X 4G phone
- Redmi 10X 5G phone
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 (India)
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20 Pro (India)
- Redmi K20 Pro Premium
- Redmi K30 4G phone
- Redmi K30 5G phone
- Redmi K30i 5G phone
- Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro +
- Redmi K40 gaming
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 8 2021
- Redmi Note 9 4G phone
- Redmi Note 9 5G phone
- Redmi Note 9T 5G phone
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)
- Redmi Note 9 Pro (global)
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China)
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 (China)
- Redmi Note 10 5G (global)
- Redmi Note 10T (India)
- Redmi Note 10t (Russia)
- Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan)
- Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro (India)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro (global)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (India)
- Redmi Note 11 (China)
- Redmi Note 11T (India)
- Redmi Note 11 JE (Japan)
- Redmi Note 11 Pro (China)
- Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)
POCO models compatible with MIUI 13
- POCO F2 Pro
- LITTLE F3
- Poco F3 GT
- Little X2
- POCO X3 (India)
- POCO X3 NFC
- POCO X3 Pro
- Poco X3 GT
- Little M2
- POCO M2 . Reloaded
- POCO M3
- POCO M2 Pro
- POCO M3 Pro 5G phone
- POCO M4 Pro 5G phone
- LITTLE C3
- Little C 31
Xiaomi Pad models compatible with MIUI 13
- Xiaomi 5 . pad
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
