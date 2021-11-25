MIUI 13 could arrive in Xiaomi before the end of the year: history and hardware

Xiaomi is already finalizing the details of the development of MIUI 13: this is the date of its arrival and the phones that will be updated.

We have heard about MIUI 13 interface, the next major software update for Xiaomi mobiles, which is due to arrive before the end of the year.

Now, new rumors have emerged indicating what could be MIUI 13 Final Arrival Date, as well The full list of Xiaomi models that will receive the update.

December 16, when will the final MIUI 13 arrive?

According to another Information shared by Xiaomiui . portalXiaomi has planned The new version of MIUI announced on December 16. A few weeks ago November 27I will start the update process with the MIUI 13 beta, which is available for a select number of devices.

At the moment, yes, The brand has not commented on the matter, but the CEO of the brand She confirmed that the new version will be announced before the end of the year.

15% of people already use a Xiaomi phone: the staggering number of MIUI users worldwide

As for the MIUI 13 Compatible Devices, preliminary listings indicate that there will be About 120 different models Compatible with update. Among them are the following:

Xiaomi models compatible with MIUI 13

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC 9

Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10 T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mix 4

Redmi models compatible with MIUI 13

Redmi 9A هاتف

Redmi 9AT

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9i Sport

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9 (India)

Redmi 9 Activ (India)

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 10X 4G phone

Redmi 10X 5G phone

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 (India)

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro (India)

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K30 4G phone

Redmi K30 5G phone

Redmi K30i 5G phone

Redmi K30 5G Speed ​​Edition

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro +

Redmi K40 gaming

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi Note 9 4G phone

Redmi Note 9 5G phone

Redmi Note 9T 5G phone

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (global)

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 (China)

Redmi Note 10 5G (global)

Redmi Note 10T (India)

Redmi Note 10t (Russia)

Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan)

Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)

Redmi Note 10 Pro (global)

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (India)

Redmi Note 11 (China)

Redmi Note 11T (India)

Redmi Note 11 JE (Japan)

Redmi Note 11 Pro (China)

Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)

POCO models compatible with MIUI 13

POCO F2 Pro

LITTLE F3

Poco F3 GT

Little X2

POCO X3 (India)

POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 Pro

Poco X3 GT

Little M2

POCO M2 . Reloaded

POCO M3

POCO M2 Pro

POCO M3 Pro 5G phone

POCO M4 Pro 5G phone

LITTLE C3

Little C 31

Xiaomi Pad models compatible with MIUI 13

Xiaomi 5 . pad

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

