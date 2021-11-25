Viral photo | He kept a strange stone for years thinking it was gold, but it turns out to be a priceless thing| Australia | Maryborough meteorite | Stories | nnda nnrt | stories

While I was looking for gold in the yellow mud of Regional Parkee in Maryborough Near Melbourne, the site of the famous Australian fever of this precious metal in the 19th century, David Hall found a strange rock in 2015 that he decided to take home and keep; However, years later it was discovered that it was an extremely rare 4.6 billion year old meteorite that is priceless and could have repercussions for world history. This is the Date From his amazing discovery he went around the world.

According to the British newspaper MirrorQuoted from the original Australian newspaper report Sydney Morning HeraldHall thought the space rock contained golden nuggets so he tried to open it on his own, but left it unsuccessfully on a dusty shelf for six years until he finally dared to take it to the Melbourne MuseumThey told him that what he had was a meteorite that crashed Australia After traveling through outer space.

Dermot Henry, a geologist from the aforementioned museum, noted that in his 37 years of working in that area, he had encountered only two real meteorites. “This is the 17th meteorite found in Victoria, while thousands of gold nuggets have been found there. Looking at the chain of events, you can say that their discovery is quite astronomical.”, he added, referring to him “Sculpted and dimpled look”.

How did the meteorite get its special appearance?

Henry describes that this appearance forms when these space rocks pass through the atmosphere. “Meteorites are the cheapest form of space exploration. They take us back in time, and provide clues about the age, formation and chemistry of our solar system”The specialist, who like his colleagues estimated that the meteorite is about 4.6 billion years old, added.

Carbon dating analysis of the space rock – now known as the “Mariboro meteorite” from where it was discovered by David Hall – places its time on Earth between 100 and 1,000 years ago, and it is likely that many meteorite sightings in the past 150 years provide an explanation because when it crashed here Experts explain. It weighs 17 kilograms (40 pounds) as it is filled with dense forms of iron and nickel.

This is not the first time that a meteorite has been “rediscovered” after years

The Mariborough meteorite is not the first of its kind that took several years to reach a museum to be discovered. In a particularly amazing story he covered ScienceAlert In 2018, it took the space rock 80 years, two owners, and a hiatus before it was truly discovered.