MIUI 13 is available soon, but many very important cell phones will be forgotten

Summer is usually the date chosen by Xiaomi To present the news in your personalization layer. This year it looks like it won’t be any different and the leaks really allow us to talk about it MIUI 13 for Xiaomi phones. We know what the registration date might be and we also have data on Cell phones left out of update. The unofficial data are filtered, so we recommend taking them with tweezers.

MIUI 13 will officially arrive at the end of June

According to various rumors being mixed in China, the Personalization Layer MIUI 13 The due date will be the end of June, in June 25. For now, there’s only less than two months left, so the news will be here in the blink of an eye.

This will be the date of registration in China, however Not the date of publication. After knowing all the details and news of the new layer, it will take some time until the Mobile start up update. At least until it does a lot of the catalog.

Beta and developer versions might release sooner, so don’t expect an update Xiaomi MobileNo matter how new, before August or September. However, we’ll have to wait to see if the June 25th is correct or just a false rumor.

The MIUI 13 will not be coming to Xiaomi Mi 9 or Redmi Note 8

The leak also talks about some of the devices that will remain Out of update to MIUI 13. It is contradictory information, because Xiaomi usually updates cell phones that are several years old. It is not updated Android version But the personalization layer.

Some of these devices will be as popular as Xiaomi Mi 9 and Redmi Note 8. They are stations launched in 2019 and they still have a long way to go This layer can run out of customization.

We’ll also have to wait to confirm this, as this might sound strange to us Xiaomi Follow this shutdown strategy MIUI 13 Two of his best-selling series in recent years.