Mohamed Katir will defend his win at San Silvestre Vallecana – Moresport

Spanish athlete Mohamed Cater He will try to repeat his victory at the Nationale-Nederlanden San Silvestre Vallecana which will take place on December 31 through the streets of Madrid.

One of Mola became last year First national athlete to win the traditional test In men since the guy from madrid did it Chima Martinez in 2003after clearly outperforming its competitors, with the best Spanish brand in history (27:45), and came in second place with Burundian Rodrigue Kwezira.

Now the challenge for Cater will be even greater. Since then, in addition to trying to repeat his victory, something that has not happened in the men’s category since 2015 when Kenyan Mike Kegen repeated, he will have to fight Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, Olympic champion in the 5,000-meter race meters.

Long distance runner He will try to bid farewell to the year 2022 with a new success After a season in which he finished second in Europe in the 5000m and won the bronze medal in the 1500m World Cup trials in Eugene (USA). On the other hand, Carlos Mayo, one of the top national specialists in the 10 km events, will also compete, as confirmed by the organization.

The Aragonese long-distance runner will for the first time take the traditional test through the streets of Madrid as he bids farewell to the year where he hopes to shine, buoyed by being the best. The current Spanish champion in the 10,000m race And the thirteenth in Tokyo 2020 and at the last World Cup in Eugene (USA).