TV channel, how and where to watch or stream English Premier League 2022-2023 live online for free in your country

the English Premier League 2022-2023 You will play a very good match during Round 17 with Astonville to receive Liverpool In Villa Park. Read on to find out how to watch it on TV or live in your country. If you are in the United States, it will be available at fuboTV (free trial).

Surprisingly, Liverpool’s season has been very inconsistent. They had a lot of problems in the Premier League, but it was mostly On the road where they were the most disappointing with only one win. The Reds really played after the break in a 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Aston Villa started the Premier League with many problems. The addition of a pair of wins in 11 games has put them in a bind, although they could wake up in time to finish the early part of the season on promotion. Come here with Three wins in the last four matches.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Starting time

Aston Villa will face Liverpool at Villa Park in Round 17 of the 2022-23 Premier League Monday, December 26th.

Argentina: 2:30 p.m

Australia: 4:30 AM (Dec. 27)

Bangladesh: 11:30 pm.

Belgium: 6:30 p.m.

Brazil: 2:30 p.m

Cameroon: 6:30 p.m.

Canada: 12:30 pm.

Costa Rica: 11:30 am.

Croatia: 6:30 p.m.

Denmark: 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:30 pm.

Egypt: 7:30 p.m.

France: 6:30 p.m.

Germany: 6:30 p.m.

Ghana: 5:30 p.m.

India: 11:00 p.m

Indonesia: 01:30 (27 Dec)

Iran: 21:00.

Ireland: 5:30 p.m.

Israel: 7:30 p.m.

Italia: 6:30 p.m.

Jamaica: 12:30 pm.

Japan: 02:30 (27 Dec)

Kenya: 8:30 p.m.

Malaysia: 01:30 (27 Dec)

Mexico: 11:30 am.

Morocco, West, sunset: 6:30 p.m.

Holland: 6:30 p.m.

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Dec. 27)

Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.

Norway: 6:30 p.m.

Poland: 6:30 p.m.

Portugal: 5:30 p.m.

Qatar: 8:30 p.m.

Kingdom Saudi Arabia: 8:30 p.m.

Senegal: 5:30 p.m.

Serbia: 6:30 p.m.

Singapore: 01:30 (27 Dec)

South Africa: 7:30 p.m.

South Korea: 02:30 (27 Dec)

Spain: 6:30 p.m.

Sweden: 6:30 p.m.

Swiss: 6:30 p.m.

Tanzania: 8:30 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 in the afternoon.

Tunisia: 6:30 p.m.

Uganda: 8:30 p.m.

The United Arab Emirates: 9:30 pm.

United kingdom: 5:30 p.m.

United State: 12:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: TV channel and live broadcast

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: optimus sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, play sports, play sports 1

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET, Claro, and GUIGO

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Africa

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount +

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Presentation, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN and Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: channel + ft

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event and WOW

Ghana: Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Select Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports select 1, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV and video

Iran: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sports 1

Italia: Sky Sport One, Sky Sport Soccer, SKY Go Italia and NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount +

Morocco, West, sunset: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports English

Holland: Holland

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ and Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal + Sport, ViaPlay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kingdom Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Sports ground 1p

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DazenMovistar +, DAZN 1

Sweden: In Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Swiss: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport’s most important event

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

The United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United kingdom: bbc radio 5 live, Amazon Prime VideoTalkSport Radio UK

United State: FuboTV (free trial)Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com