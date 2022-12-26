TV channel, how and where to watch or stream English Premier League 2022-2023 live online for free in your country
the English Premier League 2022-2023 You will play a very good match during Round 17 with Astonville to receive Liverpool In Villa Park. Read on to find out how to watch it on TV or live in your country. If you are in the United States, it will be available at fuboTV (free trial).
Surprisingly, Liverpool’s season has been very inconsistent. They had a lot of problems in the Premier League, but it was mostly On the road where they were the most disappointing with only one win. The Reds really played after the break in a 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.
Aston Villa started the Premier League with many problems. The addition of a pair of wins in 11 games has put them in a bind, although they could wake up in time to finish the early part of the season on promotion. Come here with Three wins in the last four matches.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Starting time
Aston Villa will face Liverpool at Villa Park in Round 17 of the 2022-23 Premier League Monday, December 26th.
Argentina: 2:30 p.m
Australia: 4:30 AM (Dec. 27)
Bangladesh: 11:30 pm.
Belgium: 6:30 p.m.
Brazil: 2:30 p.m
Cameroon: 6:30 p.m.
Canada: 12:30 pm.
Costa Rica: 11:30 am.
Croatia: 6:30 p.m.
Denmark: 6:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:30 pm.
Egypt: 7:30 p.m.
France: 6:30 p.m.
Germany: 6:30 p.m.
Ghana: 5:30 p.m.
India: 11:00 p.m
Indonesia: 01:30 (27 Dec)
Iran: 21:00.
Ireland: 5:30 p.m.
Israel: 7:30 p.m.
Italia: 6:30 p.m.
Jamaica: 12:30 pm.
Japan: 02:30 (27 Dec)
Kenya: 8:30 p.m.
Malaysia: 01:30 (27 Dec)
Mexico: 11:30 am.
Morocco, West, sunset: 6:30 p.m.
Holland: 6:30 p.m.
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Dec. 27)
Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.
Norway: 6:30 p.m.
Poland: 6:30 p.m.
Portugal: 5:30 p.m.
Qatar: 8:30 p.m.
Kingdom Saudi Arabia: 8:30 p.m.
Senegal: 5:30 p.m.
Serbia: 6:30 p.m.
Singapore: 01:30 (27 Dec)
South Africa: 7:30 p.m.
South Korea: 02:30 (27 Dec)
Spain: 6:30 p.m.
Sweden: 6:30 p.m.
Swiss: 6:30 p.m.
Tanzania: 8:30 p.m.
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 in the afternoon.
Tunisia: 6:30 p.m.
Uganda: 8:30 p.m.
The United Arab Emirates: 9:30 pm.
United kingdom: 5:30 p.m.
United State: 12:30 PM (Eastern Time)
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: TV channel and live broadcast
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: optimus sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, play sports, play sports 1
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET, Claro, and GUIGO
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Africa
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount +
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Presentation, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN and Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: channel + ft
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event and WOW
Ghana: Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Select Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports select 1, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV and video
Iran: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sports 1
Italia: Sky Sport One, Sky Sport Soccer, SKY Go Italia and NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount +
Morocco, West, sunset: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN Sports English
Holland: Holland
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ and Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal + Sport, ViaPlay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kingdom Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Sports ground 1p
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DazenMovistar +, DAZN 1
Sweden: In Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Swiss: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport’s most important event
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
The United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United kingdom: bbc radio 5 live, Amazon Prime VideoTalkSport Radio UK
United State: FuboTV (free trial)Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”